The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors this week hired a new leader for the county-owned Sunnycrest Manor long-term-care facility.

Dani Ettema will start in the role on April 28. She is currently the administrator of Hawkeye Care Center of Dubuque, a post she has held since 2008.

Ettema has 19 years of experience in the health care field and will have a salary of $115,000, according to County Human Resources Director Dawn Sherman.

Former Sunnycrest Manor Administrator Cris Kirsch retired in mid-October 2020 after five years in the role. The county’s facility has since been led by interim Administrator Tammy Freiburger.

Sherman said Ettema was recommended from a field of 18 applicants, including one internal applicant, by a panel of Sherman, the three county supervisors and one representative each from the Sunnycrest Advisory Committee, Sunnycrest Manor Board of Trustees and the local AFSCME Council 61.

