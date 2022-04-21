Hunter Melde, an eighth grader at Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School, helps put on a robotics exhibition during the Foundation For Dubuque Public School fundraising event at the Grand River Center in Dubuque on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
Rika Del Degan (right) and Raymond Branscomb from Dubuque Senior High School help put on a robotics exhibition during the Foundation For Dubuque Public School fundraising event at the Grand River Center in Dubuque on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
Susan Farber speaks after receiving the Distinguished Hometown Alumni Award during the Foundation For Dubuque Public School fundraising event at the Grand River Center in Dubuque on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
As attendees entered the Foundation for Dubuque Public Schools’ annual Enhancing Excellence Event on Wednesday, they were greeted by a whirring, clunking, 125-pound robot as it scooted around the second floor of Grand River Center.
Robotics team members from Dubuque Senior and Hempstead high schools told curious onlookers how they built and programmed the robot.
This year, through funding from the foundation, the high school students led outreach events at district elementary and middle schools. They also mentored a robotics team at Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School, whose members were present Wednesday to demonstrate their own robot.
“(Support from the foundation) really helps this educational system to grow and helps us further expand STEM in the district,” said August Christensen, a sophomore at Senior and a robotics team member.
Wednesday was the first time since 2019 that the Enhancing Excellence Event took place in person, having been held virtually due to COVID-19.
Board President Zach Hodge told attendees the foundation supports projects and programs that go beyond the district’s budget, from field trips to after-school programs and funding for music and art education.
“We give students access to resources and activities that enhance their experience tremendously,” he said.
Serving as the evening’s emcee, sports broadcaster and “Voice of the Hawkeyes” Gary Dolphin shared examples of the foundation’s impact in the past year.
These included helping to support brain health retreat rooms added in January at Senior and Hempstead. In February, Dolphin said, 442 different students at the two high schools utilized the rooms, for a total of 1,095 visits that month.
Amy Unmacht, the foundation’s executive director, said the Enhancing Excellence Event previously was a luncheon to raise awareness of the foundation’s work.
“As our organization has grown and demands in our schools have also grown, we decided to create more of a fundraiser,” she said.
At the end of the night, Dolphin led the crowd in a “Fund the Need” activity to encourage donations, whether in person or electronically, at levels ranging from $25 to $1,000.
“Every dollar is going to have an impact,” he said.