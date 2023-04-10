Improved parking, potential facility renovations and more full-time staff are among the initiatives outlined in a new strategic plan for Dubuque’s public library.
Carnegie-Stout Public Library Director Nick Rossman recently presented to Dubuque City Council members the five-year plan approved this year by library trustees. The plan details goals library staff will pursue in the coming years.
Rossman said the plan, which is required by the State Library of Iowa, was intended to be updated in 2020, but delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t allow work to begin in full until spring 2021.
“It’s a document that shows us, here’s what we heard from the community and what they want,” Rossman said. “Here’s what our priorities should be.”
The goals outlined in the plan detail a number of improvements that can be made to improve residents’ experiences with the library.
One of those goals includes launching a facility assessment and creating a building master plan.
Rossman said library staff soon plan to propose hiring a consultant to conduct a space needs study of the library, which will determine if alterations, additions or renovations need to be made in the future.
“It would look at the size of our community and tell us what the size of our building should be based on that,” Rossman said. “It would tell us if we are doing things as efficiently as possible.”
Rossman said work on the space study and building master plan likely would take place this summer and extend into the fall.
Another goal outlined in the plan looks to address parking limitations at the library.
The State Library of Iowa currently recommends that for every 500 square feet of space in a library, one parking space should be provided on or adjacent to the library’s property
Carnegie-Stout Public Library encompasses 54,000 square feet, which, under state recommendations, would require 108 parking spaces.
Rossman said plenty of on-street parking currently surrounds Dubuque’s library, but nearly all of it is metered, potentially limiting access for low-income residents.
“That might be a barrier for some people, so we want to see if there is a solution,” Rossman said.
The city currently is developing a smart parking and mobility management plan that will outline how Dubuque can incorporate new technology into its downtown parking infrastructure. Rossman said the plan, which is expected to be presented to Dubuque City Council by July 1, could include recommendations for providing free on-street parking to library patrons.
The strategic plan also calls for an investigation of current staffing levels at the library and potentially shifting some part-time positions to full-time.
City Council members last month approved a request to upgrade one circulation lead library assistant position from part-time to full-time as part of the fiscal year 2024 budget, which begins July 1. However, requests to also upgrade part-time marketing coordinator and circulation assistant positions were not approved.
Rossman said moving the library’s staff away from part-time work will help with overall retention, a current priority for the city, so he anticipates making future recommendations to make more positions full-time ones.
“A large bulk of our staff are part-time,” Rossman said. “We can’t make all the positions full-time, unfortunately.”
Mayor Brad Cavanagh said he appreciates the potential projects laid out by the new strategic plan and that the proposals will be considered as part of the City Council’s goal setting sessions planned for this summer.
However, he added that the city has limited resources, and it is likely that not every initiative in the plan will be funded.
“It’s always a balancing act with these things,” Cavanagh said. “We always have to have realistic expectations, but at the same time, that should not stop us from thinking big.”
