BELLEVUE, Iowa — City of Bellevue officials are putting the brakes on plans to install automated cameras along a highway through town to issue speeding fines, opting to wait on the outcome of state legislation proposing to regulate such cameras.

City Council members voted this week to table the second reading of an ordinance for the installation of cameras at the north and south ends of town along U.S. 52, which becomes Riverview Drive through Bellevue.

