BELLEVUE, Iowa — City of Bellevue officials are putting the brakes on plans to install automated cameras along a highway through town to issue speeding fines, opting to wait on the outcome of state legislation proposing to regulate such cameras.
City Council members voted this week to table the second reading of an ordinance for the installation of cameras at the north and south ends of town along U.S. 52, which becomes Riverview Drive through Bellevue.
The council approved the first reading of the ordinance last month. Members said they sought to improve pedestrian and driver safety, particularly on a bicycle and walking trail along the highway north of the city.
City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth said this week that city leaders decided to table the ordinance due to a bill making its way through the Iowa Senate that would impose restrictions on local governments’ use of ticketed traffic cameras.
Skrivseth said Bellevue officials primarily are concerned with a portion of the bill stating that tickets could not be issued unless drivers were traveling at least 10 mph over the speed limit.
She said the areas where Bellevue is looking to install cameras primarily are residential or have frequent pedestrian traffic, and city officials feel that a ticketing minimum of 10 mph is too high.
“What is being proposed would defeat the purpose of what the city is looking to do with the cameras,” she said. “We want to get the speed down for safety reasons, … and (10 mph over the speed limit) would be very high in a residential area that’s 35 miles per hour already.”
The city’s proposed ordinance lists fines starting at $25 for a speed of 1 to 5 mph over the speed limit and reaching $400 for motorists traveling more than 30 miles over the posted speed limit. All fines would be doubled if in a construction or school zone.
Skrivseth said that while the ordinance lists fines for those speeding by 1 mph, the city did not intend to enforce the ordinance that strictly. Rather, the fines were listed at each level to give judges a recommendation on how to amend a particular fine if a citizen were to contest one in court.
Council Member Tim Roth said city officials were considering issuing tickets for motorists starting at about 7 miles per hour over the speed limit.
He said that in addition to the state legislation, council members heard some concerns from residents about the cameras and whether they are truly needed.
“We had some pushback from some citizens who were a little concerned about it, so I think we just need to take a step back and have some conversations,” he said, later adding, “Our goal is to get people slowed down coming into town, particularly north of town with the bike path … but we need to wait to see what (the state) comes up with.”
