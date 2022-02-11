Dubuque County Board of Health members will seek a professional consultant to steer their search for a new executive director for the county Health Department.
The board voted unanimously this week to take that approach over a “parallel path” proposed by some members, in which they would post the job independently while engaging potential consultants. The board also approved a higher salary scale for the position.
County Human Resources Administrator Dawn Sherman told board members that consultants have served the county well during searches for other high-level staff.
“If you find the right consultant, many have their Rolodex of candidates ready for you, so you’re not passively waiting for people to apply. They’re going out on your behalf,” she said. “They know people who have the education, experience and who may be looking to make a career change or lateral movement.”
Sherman said many consultants charge between 20% and 30% of the desired position’s annual salary and that going through the bidding process to find one would take time.
Board Member Jess Smith said she would prefer not to delay the search for a director further by looking for a consultant.
“If we have to get three (bids) and go down that path, is there any harm in doing our (own) posting as well?” she asked.
Dubuque County Supervisor Ann McDonough, the supervisors’ liaison to the board, argued against that strategy.
“When you (hire a consultant), you’re willing to pay that because … you want the full services that the person is going to give you,” she said. “We can do the (request for proposals) in weeks. We can get that up and going.”
With that assurance, the board unanimously agreed to find a consultant.
Board members also unanimously approved a salary range for the position of $80,000 to $110,000. That range largely is over the $81,725 salary received by former Executive Director Patrice Lambert, who retired at the end of 2021 after 11 years in the position. Board Member Tom Bechen said he thinks the approved salary range could increase as board members go through the hiring process.
“Based on what we know at this point, I think this is a salary that will entice candidates,” he said. “But I still think we’re somewhat on the low end of the continuum.”
Prior to the votes, board members also removed a requirement that the successful applicant must have at least three years experience working in public health. A requirement that applicants have a relevant master’s degree remained.
“The master’s degree, just based on the basics you need to know in public health, I think makes sense,” said Board Member Dr. Hendrik Schultz. “But with work experience, depending on where you are, you might be up to speed in a year. Somewhere else, you may be up to speed in 10 years.”
Supervisors will vote on the health director hiring plan at their Monday, Feb. 14, meeting.