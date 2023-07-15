A program to encourage Dubuque residents to plant trees in their yards is taking root once again this year.
The City of Dubuque recently announced the return of its tree voucher program, which will provide participants with vouchers ranging from $75 to $250 to purchase and plant trees in their yards.
Sustainable Community Coordinator Gina Bell said the program is designed to thicken the community’s tree canopy, particularly in low-income areas with sparse tree coverage.
“We have city funding to build up our urban tree canopy, but we can’t do it without the support of residents,” Bell said. “Honestly, we feel this is an easy win for the community.”
The program was first unveiled by the city last year. Using $7,500 in funding, the city distributed 112 vouchers to residents, which resulted in the planting of 68 trees.
The city has upped the funding for the program to $9,475, while the nonprofit Dubuque Trees Forever will contribute $3,000.
Bell said the program will largely work the same as last year. People who register for the program will be required to attend one of the two planned information sessions scheduled on July 27 and Aug. 17. The value of the voucher each participant receives will depend on where his or her home is located. Residents living in the downtown area, which was deemed to have the lowest tree canopy density, are the most likely to receive the highest voucher amount.
New to this year’s program, all participants will receive a free watering can from Dubuque Trees Forever.
Dubuque City Council Member Laura Roussell, who also serves as president of Dubuque Trees Forever, said her group has always advocated for the planting of more trees on residents’ properties.
“We love the opportunity to see people plant their own trees,” Roussell said. “Trees bring so many benefits that residents aren’t aware of.”
Some of those benefits include increased neighborhood shade, lowered energy costs and reduced soil erosion.
The vouchers, which must be used between Sept. 1 and Nov. 1, will be redeemable at three stores, including Wagner’s Nursery, Steve’s Ace Home & Garden and Cornerstone Nursery.
Bell added that unused vouchers from last year also can be utilized.
The program will come with some restrictions, however. A number of tree species cannot be purchased with the vouchers, including blue spruce, ornamental pear, ornamental cherry, ornamental crab, all ash trees, Norway maples, hybrid/Freeman maples, and any tree with a hardiness zone of five or greater.
Bell said the program will play an important role in building back Dubuque’s tree canopy after the loss of about 1,250 ash trees to the invasive emerald ash borer. In time, she believes that Dubuque’s tree canopy could climb back to what it once was several years ago.
“Trees are a very visible thing that people notice,” Bell said. “This is a way that residents can help us as a community build an urban tree canopy.”