A story about the arrest of 11 men, including the Dubuque County treasurer, in a prostitution sting was the most-read story of the past week on TelegraphHerald.com.
Here are the 10 most-read stories on the website between Feb. 7 and Sunday:
1.) 11 men arrested in Dubuque prostitution sting, including county treasurer
2.) After 4 decades, Dubuque grocery store’s run ends
3.) Local law enforcement say prostitution sting aimed to impact human trafficking
4.) Biz Buzz Monday: Longtime Dubuque business plans service shift
5.) Dubuque County treasurer resigns 2 days after prostitution arrest
6.) Local couple wins $100,000 lottery prize
7.) Local authorities investigating cancer charity event after parent reports not receiving donations
8.) Jones County Fair announces star country act as latest headliner
9.) Trial underway for Dubuque firefighter suing city over claims of sexual harassment, discrimination
10.) Biz Buzz: Family to reopen 2 Galena businesses; former chamber director launches clothing line; Dubuque business shifts services
