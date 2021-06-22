A water leak that went undiscovered until Monday caused significant damage to Dubuque City Hall, prompting its closure through Friday, June 25.
Crews will spend the week cleaning up and working to address the damages.
Assistant City Engineer Bob Schiesl said the leak originated from a circulation pump on the building’s third floor over the weekend and was discovered Monday morning.
There was extensive water damage to the second, first and basement floors of City Hall, he said, including multiple collapsed ceiling panels and damage to a variety of city equipment, including computers, phones and copy machines.
“Everything got wet,” Schiesl said. “There was damage to equipment, fixtures, carpet, just about everything.”
A monetary estimate of the damage still was being calculated as of late Monday afternoon.
City Hall staff will be working from home this week, but officials stressed that services will continue to be provided.
City residents looking to make utility bill payments can do so via the dropbox at the 13th Street entrance at City Hall, at www.cityofdubuque.org/payment or by phone by calling 563-589-4144 and then selecting option 1 for phone payments. Checks can be mailed to Utility Billing, City Hall, 50 W. 13th St., Dubuque, IA 52001, or payments can be made at U.S. Bank, Dubuque Bank and Trust or Fidelity Bank locations if residents are customers of those banks.
Customers with other related inquiries can call the Utility Billing Department at 563-589-4144 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.
Parking tickets can be paid at www.cityofdubuque.org/payment, dropped off at the City Hall drop box, paid by credit card over the phone or in person at the City’s Intermodal Center, 950 Elm St.
Other city departments located in City Hall will serve residents via email and by phone. Contact information can be found at www.cityofdubuque.org/departments.