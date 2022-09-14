RYAN, Iowa — A recently granted change-of-venue request means the trial for a Delaware County woman accused of killing her boyfriend will be held in Dubuque.
Danielle S. Weiner, 35, of Ryan, is charged in Iowa District Court of Delaware County with first-degree murder in relation to the shooting death of Devon Hierrezuelo, 27, of Oak Lawn, Ill. She has pleaded not guilty.
Weiner’s trial previously was scheduled to start on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Delaware County Courthouse in Manchester. However, the trial has been moved to April 25 at the Dubuque County Courthouse after Weiner’s attorneys filed motions for a continuance and change of venue.
The defense attorneys asked to move the trial from Delaware County, arguing that Weiner would not receive a fair trial there due to pre-trial publicity in news outlets and on social media, the motion states.
Weiner was arrested on Feb. 8, 2021, in connection with Hierrezuelo’s death.
Court documents state that a resident of Shady Acres Apartments in Ryan called 911 at 1:14 a.m. that day to report a “domestic disturbance” and shooting at an adjoining apartment.
Weiner, who lived at Shady Acres, called 911 at 1:19 a.m. to report that Hierrezuelo had been shot in the head by an “unknown” man who had been arguing with him in her apartment.
Hierrezuelo was found at the end of the hallway between the living room and kitchen, but investigators soon determined that he had been shot in the bedroom and moved, documents state.
Authorities also found a black handgun with “blood on the end of the barrel” in the backseat of the patrol vehicle in which Weiner was sitting while authorities were at the scene.
There was no sign of forced entry into the residence, documents state. Authorities also reported that neighbors said they heard a man and a woman arguing just prior to the shooting.