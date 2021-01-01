DARLINGTON, Wis. — The nonprofit organization that runs Driver Opera House in downtown Darlington broke even this year despite extreme limitations on events caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“2020 has been challenging,” acknowledged Jean Kendall, the president of the Board of Directors of Driver Opera House Restoration Inc.
Kendall and several other members of the board made a presentation recently to the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors.
Since the first floor of the opera house was renovated in 2018, the nonprofit organization has been able to establish three revenue streams: from entertainment events, from rental of space to businesses on the first floor of the opera house and from Driver Hotel.
Because of the pandemic, the organization was only able to hold two entertainment events this year. One was at the Lafayette County Fairgrounds, while the other was an outdoor movie event.
Despite the pandemic, more than $50,000 again was generated from Driver Hotel.
Recently, the organization received a $54,000 CARES Act Cultural Organization grant from the State of Wisconsin, which relates to the reason for the presentation to the Lafayette County board. The purpose was to propose a resolution for the board to consider next month.
The Driver Opera House board wants the county board to adopt a resolution to officially support the Driver Opera House restoration project as a countywide endeavor and the future Driver Opera House Center for the Arts as a county entity.
Community members have spearheaded the multimillion-dollar effort to restore the historic opera house located at 250 Main St.
The first phase of construction concluded in January 2019, ringing in at approximately $1.4 million and factoring in flood-mitigation, foundation repair and the restoration of the opera house lobby, as well as the grand opening of the Driver Shops.
In May 2019, it hosted its first performance since 1951.
The second phase will see the restoration of the second-floor theater, replacement of windows and installation of insulation and a service elevator.
Driver Opera House Restoration Inc. recently received a $10,000 matching grant from Daughters of the American Revolution to renovate the windows of the building.
However, the overall window and insulation project is estimated to cost $100,000, with an additional $400,000 to $500,000 needed to install an elevator to make the building accessible, and a heating system for the second floor.
The Board of Directors said the goal is to have “a fully restored, second-floor opera house complete with its original charm and glory in the near future.”