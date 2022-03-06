A retired U.S. Navy admiral vying for the Democratic nomination in the race for U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley’s seat stopped in Dubuque on Saturday to meet local residents.
The meet-and-greet event for Michael Franken was held at Hotel Julien Dubuque. Franken is among the Democrats who have announced they are running for the seat. Others include former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, of Cedar Rapids; former state Rep. Bob Krause, of Burlington; and Glenn Hurst, a physician and City Council member from Minden.
Franken ran for U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst’s seat in 2020, but he did not win the Democratic primary.
Franken devoted most of his opening remarks to the war in Ukraine before opening up the floor for questions.
Franken, a retired three-star admiral, served during his career as the commander of the USS Winston S. Churchill, as a task force commander in East Africa and as the first director of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.
Franken began by explaining that he hadn’t believed that Russian President Vladimir Putin would invade Ukraine.
“I’ve worked in this area of the world for quite a bit, including finding loose nukes east of the Urals (mountains) in the ’90s, etc., and there is no stretch of logic that would justify him doing this,” Franken said. “This is a very odd situation that we’re in, and it is world-threatening.”
Franken defended the efforts of Democratic President Joe Biden’s administration and said that decisions regarding U.S. action have to take into account the strategic implications of differing views on nuclear weapons between the U.S. and Russia.
Franken then transitioned to explain that he will beat Grassley by appealing to independent voters. Franken claimed that Grassley has appeared more partisan in recent years in his voting record.
“He’s become sort of a steward for Donald Trump with somewhat of a voting record that closely resembles that which we would expect from Strom Thurmond,” Franken said.
Reached by the Telegraph Herald, Grassley Works campaign senior advisor Jennifer Heins in an email outlined Grassley’s bipartisan efforts on biofuels, prescription drug prices and tech regulation.
“According to independent analysts, Senator Grassley regularly ranks as one of the most effective and bipartisan senators currently serving and in modern history,” Heins wrote. “Senator Grassley will work with anyone to improve the lives of Iowans.”
During Saturday’s event, Franken said his efforts would be focused on civil rights, human rights, supporting workers, protecting democracy and encouraging business within a fair tax code.
Audience members asked about Franken’s positions on a variety of issues, from business to immigration.
Franken said he supports increasing legal options for immigration to the U.S. and creating paths for undocumented individuals to achieve citizenship. On disability rights, Franken said he would view his job as taking the American with Disabilities Act to the next level to improve protections in employment.
Franken’s quick transition to audience questions impressed attendee Charmayne McMurray. Before Franken started speaking, McMurray said that though she was sure she would vote for a Democrat in the Senate election, she hadn’t decided on who to support in the Democratic primary.
“What I liked about him was he didn’t give us a stump speech,” McMurray said.
She also was impressed by his emphasis on international issues.
Attendee Nick Lucy said he liked that Franken was a veteran and that he has impressive credentials.
“Right now, I’m still listening,” Lucy said. “It’s going to be an interesting primary.”