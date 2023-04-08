The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Joseph I. Stewart, 27, no permanent address, was arrested at 8:04 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of MDMA/ecstasy and possession of marijuana.
  • Nicole R. Saunders, 46, no permanent address, was arrested at 6:58 p.m. Thursday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging assault causing bodily injury.
  • Robert C. Webb, 28, of 2518 White St., was arrested at 12:51 p.m. Thursday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with injury, child endangerment and interference with official acts.
  • Dennis A. Miller, 59, of 9442 Noonan St., Lot 735, was arrested at 9:02 a.m. Thursday at the Dubuque County Courthouse on a warrant charging domestic assault with injury.
  • Kohl’s, 2595 Northwest Arterial, reported the theft of about $622 worth of clothes at about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.