FENNIMORE, Wis. — The Fennimore Community School District began implementing a hybrid schedule this week to include in-person and virtual learning.
The district plans to continue the schedule through the conclusion of its semester on Friday, Jan. 15.
According to district officials, the schedule allows students through third grade to continue in-person learning. Students in grades fourth through 12th will have two- to three-day in-person instruction, with the rest taking place virtually.
Officials added that any parent or student from any grade wanting to attend classes virtually full-time can do so by contacting their school office.
For more information, call the Fennimore Community School District at 608-822-3243.