Members of the Dubuque branch of the NAACP said this week that they are frustrated by the lack of urgency among city officials to promote affordable and fair housing.
NAACP members addressed City Council members, arguing that city officials have failed to carry out plans to increase the number of housing providers that accept rent vouchers from the city.
“Last year, I sat through a City Council goal-setting session and was quite appalled, mainly because housing did not become a top priority,” said NAACP member and former Council Member Lynn Sutton. “I urge each of you to have this become a top priority this year because we are still facing our dilapidated homes. Yes, some are getting fixed. Then again, some are not.
“It’s time to hold the feet to the fire. ... This is not an All-America city. This is not inclusive at all.”
With the voucher program, renters pay no more than 40% of their monthly income for rent. Federal dollars administered by the city cover the rest.
The city has funding for 1,600 people to be served by vouchers, but there is a lengthy waiting list, according to the city.
In 2017, council members considered an ordinance that would have made it illegal to refuse to rent to tenants based solely on the fact that they use public assistance to help cover rent. The move effectively would have required landlords to accept public-assistance housing vouchers, commonly known as Section 8.
After pushback from landlords, council members instead opted to rebrand the Housing Choice Voucher program and provide financial incentives to make it more appealing for landlords to participate.
NAACP members and landlords alike, however, say they have yet to see any progress on components of the plan, such as distributing literature to landlords and property managers about the program.
The NAACP branch’s president, Anthony Allen, served on a city task force charged with reviewing options to combat housing discrimination. He said this week that language and educational materials were developed in 2017 by Inclusive Dubuque, but they have not been used.
Alexis Steger, Dubuque’s housing and community development director, said city officials have worked internally to make the voucher program more “amenable and usable” for landlords.
That effort included hiring additional rental inspectors, so inspections can be completed more quickly. Federal regulations require an inspection of a rental unit in order for a landlord to be paid for it by a voucher holder.
City staff also revamped previously “convoluted” briefings for voucher-holders, Steger said. Brochures are provided to better inform them about their responsibilities as tenants.
“We didn’t want to bolster the program until it made sense for landlords to be on it and have a good experience,” Steger said. “We had to address barriers that people run into in a program that didn’t work.”
She said the city has produced a draft brochure for NAACP members and landlords to review soon.
Last year, city officials began requiring acceptance of housing vouchers for any new residential development or major rehabilitation to existing rental housing.
And in November, officials approved changes to guidelines for the city’s lead-paint removal and flood-repair programs, requiring all participating landlords to accept vouchers from qualified tenants for the duration of their forgivable loan agreements with the city.
“We’ve also been using dedicated tax-increment-financing proceeds to build affordable housing that’s going to help with some of that,” Steger said.
Jerry Maro, president of Dubuque Area Landlords Association, said the group intends to work with city officials “to better the housing problems in Dubuque and increase landlord participation in the voucher program.”
He said the biggest obstacle to landlord participation is a lack of funding to reimburse landlords for damage caused by tenants who receive rent subsidies.
Maro said when renters do not have resources to take care of the damages, there has to be some way for landlords to be reimbursed.
“We are definitely interested in fair housing,” Maro said.
Council members in 2018 scrapped plans to set aside $25,000 for a pool of city funds to reimburse landlords for up to half the cost of property damage caused by tenants who receive housing vouchers.
Council members called it a needless allocation that further perpetuates a baseless stereotype of those who receive a rent subsidy.