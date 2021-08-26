At Dubuque Food Pantry, staff members and volunteers get an up-close glimpse at the continued need for food assistance.
“We get a lot of people on a fixed income, and a lot of people who are unemployed,” said manager Theresa Caldwell. “We have been pretty steady (throughout the pandemic).”
The continued demand for food assistance is noteworthy, especially when one considers the government-issued stimulus checks and supplemental unemployment benefits that have assisted U.S. citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic.
An impending change to a longstanding government program could have lasting impacts on how needy residents find support.
Benefits tied to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are poised for a sizable increase this fall, marking the first permanent increase to SNAP in 15 years. The average monthly benefit will increase by about 25%, providing another $36.24 per person each month.
The growth of this program is expected to have far-reaching impacts, potentially reducing the burden on organizations such as Dubuque Food Pantry and funneling needy residents to grocery stores.
Various impacts
SNAP provides financial assistance — often referred to as food stamps — for eligible residents in the U.S.
The upcoming growth of the program provides extra support for needy residents at a time when temporary, COVID-related programs are being phased out.
An emergency 15% boost to SNAP benefits is poised to end next month. If not for the recently announced permanent increase, this could have left many needy citizens in a difficult spot.
“Some came out ahead (financially) during the pandemic, but many, many did not,” said Loren Rice, an associate professor of accounting and business at Clarke University in Dubuque. “Many people used up all of their savings to get by. Any hiccup could cause problems for families.”
On top of that, the SNAP increase will have business implications.
Brandon Scholz, president and CEO of Wisconsin Grocers Association, said grocery stores will see an increase in sales as a result of the SNAP growth.
He noted that the government assistance program long has worked in tandem with grocery stores, which already invested in the necessary equipment to process payments through SNAP.
“We’re a willing partner and the only partner that can make this happen,” he said.
Prepping for the SNAP-related sales uptick comes with challenges.
Scholz said some grocers already are struggling to stock their shelves because of supply-chain issues, an issue that could be exacerbated by sales growth. They must also carefully consider what they are stocking, he said, noting that products such as meat are likely to see sales increase at a higher rate than other store products.
“Stores will likely have to be conscious of these changes and order more SNAP-eligible products,” he said. “If you used to order 100 of a product in a week, now it might be 120.”
While grocery stores are an obvious beneficiary, they aren’t the only one.
Rice, of Clarke, anticipates that the increases to SNAP will have an economic ripple effect that touches many industries.
“You’ll have a greater need for meatpackers, and you’ll need more truckers who haul this food to the store,” Rice said. “It is going to stimulate the economy.”
Meeting the need
The opposite effect might be felt at food pantries.
“I think our regular distribution will go down,” said Caldwell, of Dubuque Food Pantry.
Like many food pantries, the operation in Dubuque leans on contributions from a varied group of supporters.
Caldwell said it is staffed by three employees and aided by a dozen volunteers. In addition to acquiring food from St. Stephen’s Food Bank, the Dubuque pantry is supported by weekly donations from individuals and churches.
If food pantry traffic declines as expected, Caldwell is eager to dedicate more time to a food delivery program instituted during the pandemic. She said the initiative focuses on senior citizens.
In a broader sense, she believes it is important to connect with struggling residents who have been reluctant to seek assistance.
“A lot of people will go without before they ask for help,” she said.
Tom Van Gelder, administrative director of Galena (Ill.) Food Pantry, also believes the permanent SNAP increases could lead to a decrease in those coming to the pantry. That said, there still will be plenty needing help.
“Only about a third of our clients get SNAP benefits,” he noted.
The number of clients has ebbed and flowed during the pandemic, with numbers going down when emergency assistance from the government was at its highest.
“It’s been a while since many people received those last (stimulus) checks,” Van Gelder said. “Our numbers have been climbing again lately.”