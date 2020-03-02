SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Family Movie & Frozen Buttons, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Make buttons for the first half hour, then stick around for a movie and popcorn. For all ages.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 lunch; noon-3 p.m. open canasta; 12:30-4:30 ACBL duplicate bridge; 6:30-7:30 yoga.
Open Gym Play — Granny Basketball, 6:30-9 p.m., Eisenhower Elementary School, 3170 Spring Valley Road. Sponsored by the Leisure Services Department.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Tuesday
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10:30-11:30 a.m. blood pressure screen by Paramount Ambulance; 11:30 lunch; noon-3 p.m. dominoes; noon needlework group; 12:15-3 open bridge; 12:15-4 duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 ladies bridge in the dining room.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Story Time, 3:30-4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Half-hour story times with read-alouds, early literacy activities and crafts. For ages 3-5.
iRead, 4-5 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Practice reading in a fun, interactive environment with high school volunteers. Registration required. For first-fifth grades.
Story Time, 4:30-5 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Half-hour story times with read-alouds, early literacy activities and crafts. For ages 3-5.
Story Time, 5:30-6 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. Half-hour story times with read-alouds, early literacy activities and crafts. For ages 3-5.
Tuesday
Story Time, 9:30-10 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Half-hour story times with read-alouds, early literacy activities and crafts. For ages 3-5.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Kiwanis Club of Dubuque, noon-1 p.m., Jumpers Sports Bar & Grill, 2600 Dodge St.
Tuesday
Aging Well with Statera Team, 5-6 p.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive.
SNAP Dubuque, 6-8 p.m., Bishop Block Conference Room, 90 Main St. Support group for survivors and supporters in a safe environment.
The Point Neighborhood Association, 6:30 p.m., Holy Trinity Church basement, 1700 Rhomberg Ave. Guest speaker is Gary Collins, CEO of Crescent Community Health Center. Details: 563-556-1350 or 563 582-0028.
Al-Anon Stepping Stone AFG, 7 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 203 Pearl St., Guttenberg, Iowa.
Al-Anon Platteville Family Group, 7 p.m., First United Church of Christ, 110 Market St., Platteville, Wis., Cunningham House Annex.
Recovery International, 7:30 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1780 White St. From symptom-led to self-led. Details: 866-221-0302.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
ACBL Duplicate Bridge, 12:30-4:30 p.m., Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road.
Dubuque Camera Club, 6:30 p.m., E.B. Lyons Interpretive Center, Mines of Spain, 8991 Bellevue Heights Road. Details: dubuquecameraclub.com.
Tuesday
Air Terrariums, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. These quick and easy DIYs will add some green to your home. Maximum of 10 per program. Registration required. For ages 16 and older.
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Open to the public. Must be 21 and older. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.
Activities for the blind and low vision people, Tri-State Independent Blind Society, 1068 Cedar Cross Road. Details: 563-556-8746.