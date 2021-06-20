Dry conditions intensify in area, leading to drought for some
Jeff Pape, who grows corn and soybeans near Dyersville, Iowa, has seen dry conditions impact his crops before — just not this early in the season.
“We’re starting to see some corn getting to be a lighter color, which indicates a shortage of moisture,” he said. “I’ve never seen it like this in June. We’re seeing lawns go brown and corn curl up.”
Josh Michel, field agronomist with Iowa State University, covers most of northeast Iowa, including Dubuque County and points north. His recent visits to area farms revealed worsening conditions.
“It’s starting to get fairly serious,” he said. “Most of northeast Iowa has only received a quarter-inch of rain in the past two weeks, and in the last 30 days, most places have only received 25 to 50% of normal rainfall.”
Pape called the area’s lack of rain “very concerning.”
“We just went through our (traditionally) higher moisture period, and we didn’t get anything,” he said.
The lack of moisture this year has also been a concern for tourism, with both falling Mississippi River levels and the much-anticipated Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville on Aug. 12.
“As we all know, the corn is the greatest prop of the Field of Dreams,” said Keith Rahe, director of Travel Dubuque. “With the lack of rainfall, that has become difficult. Amazing Baseball has done a great job with the corn around the outfield fence. They’ve had that irrigated.”
Court dismisses 4 mask-mandate citations against Dubuque brewery
Four municipal citations issued against a Dubuque brewery and its owner related to violations of the city’s mask mandate recently were dismissed.
An Iowa District Court magistrate granted the City of Dubuque’s request to dismiss three infractions against 7 Hills Brewing Co. and one against its owner, Keith Gutierrez.
The citations were issued in late 2020 after the business refused to enforce a city mask mandate, which was instituted in hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19. Specifically, the citations were issued for failure to post face-covering requirements and for not requiring employees to wear face coverings.
News of the citations’ dismissal “shocked” Gutierrez, who said he expected to lose the case in district court and then file an appeal.
“My end goal was to bring it to the Supreme Court of Iowa,” he said Tuesday.
In its request for dismissal, the City of Dubuque cited legislation passed by state lawmakers, then signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds on May 20, that limited school districts’ and local governments’ ability to impose mask mandates.
Dubuque pursues nuisance properties with ordinance changes
Dubuque officials are looking to crack down on neglected properties in the city.
The Dubuque City Council recently voted unanimously to pass an ordinance amendment that gives the city manager the ability to declare a property a nuisance, a right previously reserved for the City Council.
Properties in Dubuque can be declared a nuisance if they are found to be creating conditions that are injurious to the health and safety of tenants or the public. Nuisance properties can be declared if a parcel is found to accumulate waste or refuse, have stagnant water, create conditions for vermin or pests or have improperly operating private sewer or septic systems.
Alexis Steger, housing and community development director for the city, said declaring a property a nuisance allows city staff to directly address the identified problem. The cost for fixing that problem is then billed to the property owner.
Steger said declaring a property a nuisance is typically only pursued by the city when several attempts by the housing department to get the property owner to address the problem are unsuccessful.
Dubuque family prepares to uproot, travel the world
When he was 24 years old, Brock Waterman stopped working and spent 14 months traveling the world.
It was his first time leaving the U.S. for more than a day or two, and by the time he got back, he was hooked.
“Having not actually traveled before … I really learned how little I knew about the world,” said Brock, now 42, of Dubuque.
Over the years, he has taken 14 trips abroad to 35 countries, many of them with his family. And now, the family’s travels are about to become even more extensive.
After years of careful saving, Brock and his wife, Becky, are selling most of their worldly possessions, including their home, to go travel the globe with their children, Kyra, 5, and Verity, 1. They plan to leave for their new adventure later this year.
“Our goal is really just to travel pretty much indefinitely with some stops back to see family every so often,” Brock said. “So our goal is to be on the road.”
Becky said that with time, she wants to go “everywhere.”
Tour showcases poor conditions at police, fire stations in East Dubuque
EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque City Council members toured the city’s police and fire stations before a recent meeting.
What they saw, particularly in the police station, was eye-opening for recently appointed Council Member Chad Biermeier.
“As I went in (the police station), the smell was just overwhelming for me, and to see the conditions our Police Department has to work in was just awful,” he said during the subsequent council meeting. “If that was happening in any of our houses, I don’t think any of us would be very happy about it.”
City officials organized the tour to show council members the condition of the buildings and highlight the need for new structures, which the city is planning to build on four empty lots at the corner of Sinsinawa Avenue and Second Street.
“It’s outlived its worth. That’s for sure,” Sgt. Mickey Huseman said of the current police station.
Deere gives $1.7 million to River Bend Food Bank
A dozen John Deere Dubuque Works employees bustled around Convivium Urban Farmstead on Thursday afternoon, packing boxes of food for the hungry.
Convivium, 2811 Jackson St., was the site of a food box distribution a short time later, with the wares coming from St. Stephen’s Food Bank.
As the volunteers gave their time, John Deere Foundation President Nate Clark was announcing another gift: $1.7 million to support River Bend Food Bank.
The food bank includes St. Stephen’s Food Bank in Dubuque. It supports more than 300 partner agencies in 23 counties in eastern Iowa and western Illinois, including Dubuque, Jackson and Jo Daviess counties.
River Bend President and CEO Mike Miller said that the John Deere gift will go toward increasing capacity.