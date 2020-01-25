GALENA, Ill. — Hunters in Jo Daviess County bagged 3,007 deer during the 2019-20 season — about 10% fewer than in each of the previous two seasons, according to state figures released Friday.
In contrast, preliminary figures show hunters statewide killed 153,048 deer during the entirety of the 2019-20 archery and firearm seasons, which is about 1% above the prior year and an about 3.6% increase over 2017-2018.
The gender breakdown during the recent season was 45% does and 55% males harvested.
In Jo Daviess County during the most-recent season, 1,464 deer were killed during the firearm season; 1,128 during the archery season; 62 during the youth season; and 37 during muzzleloader season.
Jo Daviess is among 15 northern Illinois counties open to a special chronic wasting disease season, used to assist in slowing the spread of the fatal infection in the Illinois deer herd.
Hunters took 316 deer during that season in Jo Daviess County.