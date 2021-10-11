A Dubuque woman was sentenced to two to five years of probation for assaulting her ex-boyfriend and hitting him with a vehicle.
Michelle N. Lloyd, 35, of Dubuque, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of first-degree mischief, willful injury causing bodily injury, first-degree harassment and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.
As part of a plea deal, dismissed were charges of attempted murder and domestic assault with display or use of a weapon, domestic assault and interference with official acts.
Court documents state that police responded to the 2400 block of White Street on June 10 after a disturbance was reported.
Lloyd was arrested after officers saw her hitting Tidis D. Redmond, 45, of Dubuque. While heading to the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center, Lloyd “made several comments similar to ‘I should have killed him (Redmond),’” documents state.
Officers spoke with Redmond, and he said he was moving property from a residence when Lloyd arrived and began yelling at him about money. Lloyd exited her vehicle holding an aluminum baseball bat, documents state.
Redmond was able to get the bat away from Lloyd, but she went back to her vehicle and grabbed another bat and a hammer. Lloyd then hit Redmond’s vehicle multiple times, causing $2,500 worth of damage, documents state.
Lloyd then got into her vehicle and tried to hit Redmond twice, documents state. She hit him during the second attempt, injuring his leg.
Two children who were in Lloyd’s vehicle during the incident told officers that Lloyd tried to hit Redmond with her vehicle, documents state. Surveillance camera footage also matched Redmond’s account of events.