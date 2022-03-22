The following notable action was taken by Dubuque City Council on Monday night.
Five Flags Center studyAction: Council members received information on an updated cost assessment for a project to reconstruct the Five Flags Center.
Background: Council members are considering a project to demolish the existing center and construct a larger facility that would expand the number of seats from 4,000 to more than 6,400. Council members initially planned on holding a vote in September 2020 on borrowing $74 million to fund the project, but the vote was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, once again considering holding the vote, council members requested city staff obtain an updated cost assessment of the project.
What’s next: City staff informed council members that the city will pay Conventions, Sports and Leisure International $28,500 to provide an updated cost assessment for the project. The report on the updated cost assessment will be presented to City Council on April 18.
Hodge agreement
Action: Council members voted, 6-0, to approve the assignment of the lease agreement between the city and Hodge Co. to MacHom Windows LLC and making MacHom Windows LLC the new lessee.
Background: On March 16, Hodge Co. submitted a letter informing the city that Hodge has entered into a purchase and sale agreement with MacHom Windows for the property at 1111-1115 Purina Drive. MacHom is a Missouri-based limited liability company that seeks to take over two industrial buildings totaling 236,200 square feet.
As part of the purchase agreement, MacHom also must be rolled into the lease agreement tied to the property first established in 2016 by the city and Hodge.
The letter states that the company also will take over Hodge’s lease agreement with tenant Eagle Window and Door Manufacturing and, “as a result, the actual use and occupancy of the buildings will remain the same.”
What’s next: No changes will be made to the lease agreement as part of the change in lessee. The agreement remains in effect until 2043.
Lincoln Elementary project
Action: Council members voted, 6-0, to approve an agreement between the city and Dubuque Community School District to conduct an archaeological survey in order to secure Community Development Block Grant funds for a proposed improvement project at Lincoln Elementary School.
Background: The school district seeks to make improvements to the school’s playground, including improving the greenspace and outdoor amenities. Last year, the city’s Community Development Advisory Commission approved a $79,141 CDBG funding request for the project.
However, providing CDBG funding for the project will require approval from the Iowa State Historic Preservation Office, which includes conducting an archaeological survey.
What’s next: Maddy Haverland, community development specialist with the city, said the survey is anticipated to cost the city about $10,000. School officials initially stated they intended to begin construction on the project in 2022. While that is still the intention, Haverland said, the archaeological survey could delay construction.