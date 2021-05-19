EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Jo Daviess County officials are looking to curb the county’s housing shortage with a countywide workforce housing study.
On Monday, East Dubuque City Council voted, 6-0, to approve granting $1,000 to funding the proposed Jo Daviess County workforce housing study being organized by Blackhawk Hills Regional Council and Northwest Illinois Economic Development.
The two organizations are intending to hire a consultant that will conduct a study examining housing availability and demand in Jo Daviess County, which could then be used as a resource to attract future housing developers by local municipalities.
Emily Legel, executive director of Northwest Illinois Economic Development, said Jo Daviess County is currently experiencing a gradual population decline, but many local employers also state a workforce shortage as a top issue in the county.
“We are always hearing that there is a lack of workforce,” Legel said. “The desire with this study is to have something that can show developers there is a demand to create more housing in Jo Daviess County.”
Daniel Payette, executive director of Blackhawk Hills Regional Council, said the Jo Daviess County study is part of a larger initiative to conduct individual studies in six Northwest Illinois counties.
“Housing in the region has been an issue, and we want to quantify that,” he said. “We want to understand the issue with real data and be able to carry that to counties and municipalities.”
Payette said the Jo Daviess County study is estimated to cost about $20,000, with Blackhawk Hills contributing about $10,000. The remainder must be funded through donations from local municipalities and residents.
Loras Herrig, East Dubuque’s city manager, said he recommended East Dubuque City Council support the study because he believes it will prove a vital resource for attracting housing developers.
“If you talk to a developer, they will ask, ‘Why should I invest my money in East Dubuque?’” Herrig said. “We can use this study to show that there is a shortage in all kinds of housing.”
Along with East Dubuque, Legel said Elizabeth, Stockton, Warren and the Jo Daviess County Board have also contributed funds. When asked how much total has been funded with all of the contributions from local governments, Legel declined to comment.
However, Payette said the early support from municipalities in Jo Daviess County indicates that the study will likely be funded.
Once the study is funded, Payette said it is estimated to take about nine months to complete, after which, it will be distributed to municipalities throughout the county.