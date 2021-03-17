PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Two candidates will face off for a three-year term on the Platteville Common Council during the April 6 election.
Longtime incumbent Ken Kilian is being challenged by Lynne Parrott for the District 4 seat.
Like others in municipalities and school districts across the nation, Platteville leaders have grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic and a new focus on diversity and inclusion over the past year. Meanwhile, in the face of decades of diminishing state aid, the city is looking to other sources of revenue to finance the inflating costs of providing services.
Ken Kilian
Age: 86
Profession: Retired agronomy professor.
Relevant experience: Has served on the council since the mid-1980s, with occasional gaps.
Kilian said he seeks re-election because he desires to help people.
“I try to study the issues, and I try to be very concerned about individuals,” he said. “To me, the government should be for providing services to the people.”
Kilian believes Platteville must prioritize attracting residents with well-paying jobs, so they can afford to purchase homes, increasing commerce and the city’s tax base.
He hopes that a new, $20 million facility that will be constructed over the next year and occupied by Fortune 500 company Cummins will attract new residents to Platteville. The engine and power generator manufacturer intends to employ 200 to 220 full-time personnel in the city.
Kilian believes the city faces challenges attempting to fund its roads for lack of increasing property tax revenue or state and federal assistance. He also hopes to see a new fire station constructed.
Lynne Parrott
Age: 54
Profession: Pastor, notary and communications consultant and trainer.
Relevant experience: Family Advocates board member, Platteville Police Department chaplain and community organizer.
Parrott, who is completing her doctorate in organizational leadership, said her experience leading organizations for more than two decades lends itself well to serving on the council.
Parrott, who is Black, believes it is important for local government to reflect the city’s diversity. About 6% of the community identifies as persons of color or as multiracial.
“I want to be that voice,” she said.
She also hopes to improve city communication with all residents, particularly about opportunities to become involved in city government.
“Platteville has a page that we use, but you’ve got older people who don’t do the internet,” Parrott said. “We have to find a way to reach everybody.”
She supports efforts to attract minorities to the new jobs that Cummins will bring to Platteville and to existing businesses in both entry-level and leadership positions.
Parrott said the city is making the best of its resources in maintaining its roads and water service, but she hopes to avoid leaning too heavily on local property taxes, when residents and businesses already are struggling.