Synthetic nitrogen fertilizer prices have soared in the past year, leading some area farmers to turn to new strategies — some of which further Dubuque County’s water quality improvement goals.
Terry Harder is a farmer in Dubuque County. He is also a lender at Dubuque Bank and Trust, specializing in agricultural production lending. He said prices have “skyrocketed in the last 12 months.”
“It’s approximately three times the value that it was a year ago on a retail basis,” he said. “With that dramatic increase, that’s directly impacted the overall input prices and cost for a lot of farmers.”
According to a U.S. Farm Bureau report from late December, the price increase of nitrogen is tied to numerous factors, including the increased price of natural gas — necessary for processing fertilizer’s raw components — and the price of oil — necessary for shipping the fertilizer once processed.
The report also describes synthetic fertilizer as a global market, with Russia being the world’s fourth largest producer. Given sanctions from the U.S. and European countries against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, demand for other sources has also driven up the price.
Dubuque County Watershed Agronomist Zach Timm said that he has heard farmers pivoting practices in a number of ways — transitioning from corn to soy beans, microbial products rather than synthetic. He also said some farmers eschewed applying fertilizer last fall in favor of planning to apply this spring or later.
“If they can try to put that nitrogen on as close to planting as they can, it’s going to increase their yields maybe and their nitrogen use efficiency,” Timm said. “While spring nitrogen is typically more expensive, there are also a lot of benefits in terms of increasing your yields and stretching the benefit of your inputs.”
He said some farmers are also looking at side-dressing, or applying some of their application for the year once corn is up. That helps avoid surface runoff, which aids water quality, by retaining more nutrients compared to applying them before corn has sprouted.
Timm said that other farmers are increasing their use of animal manure to decrease their reliance on synthetic fertilizer.
“That’s a positive thing to see from a water quality perspective, because some people are putting on a full synthetic application and then adding manure,” he said.
There are national reports of manure shortages coinciding with synthetic price increases. But many area farmers raise livestock, so produce their own manure. Those include Holy Cross farmer Jeff Schmitt, who said his “black gold” is helping him avoid higher input costs.
Schmitt is also one of several area farmers Timm said are looking at long-term solutions for using less nitrogen, in case prices continue to rise.
“When you have uncertain times, it probably makes you a better (land) manager,” Schmitt said. “We started no-tilling a portion probably 22 years ago and have increased. Everything we read about soil health (practices) correlates back to maybe us reducing inputs. I’m going to be doing quite a few trials this year with fields or farms in cutting back on nitrogen in various places.”