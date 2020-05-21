DARLINGTON, Wis. — Lafayette County Fair Committee members recently voted to continue planning and preparations for the 2020 fair, though a final decision on the event won’t be made until next month.
That decision is expected to be made by June 15, according to a press release.
The fair is scheduled for July 15 to 19, with grandstand events, a carnival, business displays and vendors, food vendors and the annual livestock auction.
The recent discussion by fair committee members included talks about where animals sold at the fair’s livestock auction, if held, could be taken for processing. Local processing facilities reportedly are running at full capacity since COVID-19 was confirmed at meat-processing facilities across the country, leaving few slots open for processing livestock from county fair auctions.
Local producers hope that if the committee decides to cancel the livestock auction, 4-H members instead would have a livestock show. The fair committee recently started taking applications for exhibits and sending out ear tags for livestock.
The committee also is looking for applicants for the Lafayette County Fairest of the Fair. Applications are due before June 15. Candidates for Fairest of the Fair will meet with the fair committee on June 15.