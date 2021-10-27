The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Ricky C. Shannon, 65, of 521 E. 22nd St., was arrested at 6:19 a.m. Tuesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging assault with injury. Court documents state that Shannon assaulted Daniel A. Wissmiller, 30, of 5009 Falcon Drive, on April 17 in the 500 block of East 22nd Street.
Keith J. Collins, 34, of 1480 Cornell St., was arrested at 4:18 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Commercial Street on a warrant charging domestic abuse with injury and false imprisonment. Court documents state that Collins assaulted Erica L. Stowers, 39, of 385 E. 21st St., on Aug. 8, in the 1700 block of Central Avenue.
Travis J. Goedken, 38, of Farley, Iowa, was arrested at 7:33 p.m. Monday in Farley on charges of domestic assault and child endangerment. Court documents state that Goedken assaulted Kristie R. Goedken, 33, of the same address in the presence of their three children.
Marco A. Huerta-Ledezma, 39, of 1604 Rhomberg Ave., reported the theft of a cellphone and other items worth $2,500 around 11 p.m. Saturday from 101 Main St.
Edna J. Richardson, 20, of 1290 Cleveland Ave., reported a burglary to a vehicle resulting in the theft of items worth $730 between midnight and 1:10 p.m. Saturday from outside her residence.