CASSVILLE, Wis. — Following devastating stormwaters that swept through Cassville, municipal leaders began a multi-year project to remove ruined structures in a flood-prone neighborhood.
By year’s end, they will wrap up the project, which includes the acquisition and demolition of five homes and one apartment building on West Bluff Street that were severely damaged when the nearby Furnace Branch creek overflowed its banks in July 2017.
“They are all homes that have had repetitive losses over the years,” said Steve Braun, Grant County Emergency Management director. “They are situated in places where, honestly, it’s not just safe to have a home.”
The flood resulted from storms that inundated the region in 2017, resulting in an estimated $2.2 million in damage across Grant County, $630,000 of which occurred in Cassville.
Sections of the street are considered special flood hazard areas and others are at moderate risk.
To reduce flood-damage claims paid through the National Flood Insurance Program, the Federal Emergency Management Agency finances state and local mitigation efforts, which include elevating, relocating or demolishing structures. Sales are voluntary.
“Rather than put money in and rebuild homes, some of these programs offer alternatives to maybe get these property owners out of a bad situation,” Braun said.
In the case of Bluff Street, the structures were rendered unsafe and uninhabitable, with some homes shifting on their foundations.
From 1996 through 2019, Grant County experienced 72 flood events, according to FEMA. As the climate warms, scientists predict that severe weather and flooding events will increase.
Dale Klemme, executive director of the nonprofit organization Community Development Alternatives, has overseen the Cassville demolitions and expects the project to conclude in December.
Once a property is razed, no structures that would obstruct the flow of water can be built onsite.
Cassville Village Board President Keevin Williams said some of the displaced residents left Cassville for other communities, but for reasons unrelated to the flood.
The project was the village’s first in which flood-damaged properties were permanently cleared.
“Hopefully, we don’t have a flood like we had then,” he said.