News in your town

Dubuque to enforce odd/even snow route policy Sunday and Monday

Politics: Iowa lawmakers back their presidential candidates on debate night

Police: Truck driver crashed into retaining wall near Dodge Street in Dubuque

'American Pickers' episode filmed in Dyersville to air

Ag news: Iowa officials to host seminar on foot-and-mouth disease

1 shot during multi-hour standoff in Boscobel

Snow arrives just in time for Dubuque Ice Fest

Republicans reintroduce local Democrat's land banks bill

As populations recover, bald eagles head south, east in search of new habitat

Anti-abortion activists hold annual 'Walk for Life' in Dubuque

Local dairy farmers, industry seek to leave recent challenges behind in 2020

14 months after fatal crash on Julien Dubuque Bridge, family still waiting on answers