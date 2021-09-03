Saturday, Riverside Park, 100 E. Crawford St., Cassville, Wis.
9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Cars will meet at 9 a.m. in Prairie du Chien, Wis. (Piggly Wiggly, 30 Riverside Square) and in Dubuque (Mystique Ice Center, 1800 Admiral Sheehy Dr.) and cruise to Cassville. The rest of the day will feature music, children’s activities, entertainment, “Miss Cruisin’ Mississippi” contest, food and drink, ice cream and more. Proceeds benefit Cassville Riverwalk Project. Cost: Free admission. More information: www.cassvillecarcruiseinc.com.
Labor Day Grill Out
Saturday, McGrath Dubuque Harley-Davidson, 145 N. Crescent Ridge.
Saturday thru Labor Day Monday, various locations in Benton.
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. to midnight Sunday; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday. Three days of entertainment including craft fair, parade, children’s activities, bean bag and golf tournaments, entertainment from magicians and the Fever River Puppeteers, live music, raffle drawings, all museums open, pasty dinner, duck races and evening street dance. Cost: Free admission. Street dance attendees must be over 21. More information: www.bentonwi.us or 608-759-3721.
Buenie Picnic
Sunday, Immaculate Conception Church, 218 Main St., North Buena Vista, Iowa.
Begins after 8:30 a.m. Mass. Deep fried chicken dinner (and famous Buenie noodles) served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Carry-outs available. Country store opens at 9 a.m., featuring crafts, pies, baked and canned goods and fresh produce; silent auction; quilt auction; raffles. Free shuttle service. Cost: Free admission. Chicken dinners are $15. More information: www.facebook.com/ICCBuenie.
Blueberry Jam Music Festival
Sunday and Labor Day Monday, Sandy Hook Tavern, 3836 Sandy Hook Road, Hazel Green, Wis.
Starts at 4 p.m. both days. Live music, food and drink. A.J.’s Meat Shack will be on-site serving its specialty burgers and tacos. Proceeds benefit the Garrett Wade Stephens Memorial Fund. Cost: $10.