PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Authorities said a man suffered third-degree burns in a house fire Tuesday afternoon in Prairie du Chien.
Fire Chief Tad Beutin said firefighters were dispatched at 2:10 p.m. to 528 S. Wacouta Ave. after receiving a report of black smoke coming from a residence.
Beutin said the injured man and his daughter were the only occupants of the rental house at the time of the fire. Both had left the house by the time firefighters arrived on scene.
The man was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to a burn unit in Madison. Beutin declined to provide the man’s name, citing federal privacy laws.
Firefighters were delayed while responding.
“We got stopped by a slow-moving train,” Beutin said. “Although we only waited two or three minutes, that seemed like forever.”
Beutin said the fire began in the basement and spread to an interior stairwell. He said the cause remains undetermined.
Firefighters were on the scene for about seven hours.
“It was a very stubborn fire to fight,” Beutin said.
Beutin estimated damage at about $150,000.
Bridgeport Fire Department provided manpower to help fight the fire.