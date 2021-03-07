BERNARD, Iowa — Authorities on Saturday released the name of a man who suffered “life-threatening injuries” Friday when he was struck by a vehicle on U.S. 151 between Dubuque and Cascade.
Jacob T. Sliwinski, 24, of Apple Valley, Minn., had been taken by ambulance to a local hospital, then airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, according to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department. He remained in critical condition at the time of the sheriff’s department’s update on Saturday morning.
The incident occurred at about 10:45 a.m. Friday on U.S. 151 near its intersection with Sundown Road. The sheriff’s department reported that Sliwinski exited a “broken-down vehicle” that was parked on the shoulder of the highway “and entered the traveled portion of the roadway” when he was hit by a southbound minivan being driven by Kathy Gruwell, 60, of Ottumwa.