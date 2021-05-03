CASCADE, Iowa — Authorities say a man fired three shots outside a Cascade apartment complex late Saturday night.
Anthony T. Orcholski, 32, of Cascade, was arrested at 12:47 a.m. Sunday in Cascade on charges of reckless use of firearms without damage or injury, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Court documents state that Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrived at 11:47 p.m. Saturday at a residence in Cascade for a report of an intoxicated subject shooting a handgun outside an apartment complex.
Investigators found three spent 9mm casings on the east side of the apartment building, located within three yards of an occupied dwelling.
Orcholski lives in the apartment complex and told an individual that he recently purchased a handgun and intended to “test it out,” according to documents.
After being granted a search warrant, deputies secured the handgun, 392 rounds of ammunition, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.