PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A southwest Wisconsin man has been sentenced to five years in prison and five years of extended supervision after pleading guilty to drug charges.
Bradley C. Burgess, 26, of Lancaster, recently was given the sentence in Grant County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver.
Charges of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony, possession of narcotics with intent to deliver and possession of THC were dismissed on a motion by prosecutors. Circuit Court Judge Craig Day ordered the sentence.
A previous press release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department states that Burgess was one of three people arrested following a traffic stop on Feb. 28 in Platteville. Burgess was taken into custody on an alleged parole violation.
A search of Burgess’ vehicle revealed a loaded firearm, methamphetamine, suboxone, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and items investigators believed to be counterfeit oxycodone pills suspected to contain fentanyl, according to the release.
Investigators with the Richland-Iowa-Grant Drug Task Force began receiving information in October that Burgess “was involved in the distribution of multiple illegal substances, mainly methamphetamine and suboxone” in southwest Wisconsin and in Dubuque, the release states.
The release also noted that suboxone usually is prescribed to people to treat opioid addiction but can be abused if used incorrectly.