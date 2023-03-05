Aldi plans store at Plaza 20
A national grocer plans to open a second store in Dubuque.
Aldi intends to construct a grocery store in Plaza 20 on a parcel located just east of Starbucks on Dodge Street, according to a building permit application submitted to the City of Dubuque last week by a contractor. That document indicates the property is owned by Aldi.
Repeated calls to Aldi seeking comment were not returned, and Sara Hutchinson, vice president of Plaza 20 Inc., declined to provide any further information on the development.
The 2.1-acre parcel that will be the site for the planned store stretches from the Starbucks to Sonic properties. The parcel includes the property that previously featured a building — now demolished — that housed Fett Accounting & Tax Services and the property currently occupied by Subway, which has announced plans to move to a new building in Plaza 20.
The Germany-based grocer has more than 2,000 U.S. stores, including at 2160 Holliday Drive in Dubuque. The company markets itself as a no-frills, low-price alternative to other grocery store competitors.
The building permit application for the new store submitted by MS Consultants, of Columbus, Ohio, puts the total valuation of the Plaza 20 project at $1.7 million, and the site plan submitted to the city states the completed store will cover 20,664 square feet, contain three “e-commerce” parking spots and set aside a portion of the property for future expansion.
DRA OKs development of Schmitt Island plan
The nonprofit license holder for Dubuque’s two casinos has approved work on a comprehensive development plan for Chaplain Schmitt Island.
Board members of the DRA approved a proposal with RDG Planning & Design to create a development plan for the island Tuesday at Diamond Jo Casino during the board’s monthly meeting. The nonprofit DRA will invest $302,660 into the creation of the plan.
RDG Planning & Design staff will review existing master plans for Schmitt Island as part of their work, as well as complete further studies on the island, including on the current infrastructure and potential economic impact of future development.
Ryan Peterson, senior partner at RDG Planning & Design, said the development plan will take about nine months of work and then an additional three months for review, approval and adoption. After the plan is complete, it would need to be approved by both the DRA board and Dubuque City Council.
Museum unveils Rivers to the Sea exhibit
Visitors to a Dubuque museum soon can have a personal, interactive experience with an octopus.
“I call it shaking hands with an octopus,” said Kurt Strand, president and CEO of Dubuque County Historical Society and its signature property, National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium.
The museum’s latest exhibit, Rivers to the Sea, opened last week in the River Discovery Center — the easternmost building on the facility’s Port of Dubuque campus. Work on the exhibit began in September. On Thursday, staff put the finishing touches on aquariums and other exhibit pieces while some of the 45 new species on display debuted in their new homes.
Located behind the new aquarium home of an octopus is a behind-the-scenes area where museum staff feed and otherwise care for creatures on display. Soon, the museum will offer a premium experience for guests using that location to interact with and touch the octopus.
City eyes electricity, water monitoring
City of Dubuque staff are exploring the adoption of policies that could require property owners to record and regulate their electricity and water usage.
City staff recently proposed to City Council members spending $25,000 as part of the city’s fiscal year 2024 budget to hire a consultant to research and develop an energy benchmarking policy for municipal buildings and explore the creation of a communitywide benchmarking ordinance. Energy benchmarking involves building owners measuring their energy usage over time and comparing the results to similar structures to determine if energy-efficiency upgrades could be made.
City Sustainability Coordinator Gina Bell said a city-adopted benchmarking policy would apply only to city-owned buildings and would pave the way for the city to make energy-efficiency investments in its structures.
A benchmarking ordinance could require owners of buildings in the city to record and submit reports of their electricity and water usage to the city, along with setting energy usage limits for those structures, potentially requiring property owners to invest in energy-efficiency upgrades.
Fennimore’s Energizer plant slated to close
FENNIMORE, Wis. — A major manufacturing plant in Fennimore will close its doors after more than 50 years operating in the community, officials confirmed Tuesday.
Energizer Holdings Inc. confirmed to the Telegraph Herald that its plants in Fennimore and Portage are slated for closure.
Officials with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters announced last month that the Fennimore and Portage sites were anticipated to close in the next 12 to 24 months. At the time, Energizer Holdings said in a statement that the company was communicating with employees and union officials about “the future” of the two plants but declined to comment further. The battery factory is one of Fennimore’s largest employers.
Airport awaits approval
of security plan
The Dubuque Regional Airport director told City Council members last week that he could not yet provide an update on when a new air carrier will make its debut flight out of the community.
Airport Director Todd Dalsing shared with council members an update on progress toward Avelo Airlines making its first flights from the airport while presenting a proposed budget for fiscal year 2024.
The airline originally was scheduled to make its first flight out of Dubuque on Jan. 11, but that flight was canceled after Dalsing announced the airport had not secured approval of its complete security plan from the Transportation Security Administration.
Since then, Avelo has been operating its scheduled Dubuque flights out of Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids as local officials continue working to receive approval for their plan.
