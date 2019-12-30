Several eastern Iowa parks will host hikes to commemorate the start of a new year.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources organizes the hikes at state parks, each of which will take place Wednesday, Jan. 1. The new year will mark the 100th anniversary of state parks in Iowa.
Hikers should dress appropriately for the weather. In some cases, local conservation groups will provide coffee and hot chocolate after the treks.
Local hikes are set for:
- 1 p.m. at Mines of Spain Recreation Area in Dubuque County. Hikers will meet at EB Lyons Interpretive Center, 8891 Bellevue Heights Road.
- 10 a.m. at Bellevue State Park in Jackson County. Hikers will meet at the Dyas Unit Campground in Bellevue.
- 11 a.m. at the Maquoketa Caves State Park in Jackson County. Hikers will meet at the lower shelter house on 98th Street in Maquoketa.
- 1 p.m. at Pikes Peak State Park in Clayton County. Hikers will meet at the stone shelter on Pikes Peak Road in McGregor.