BELLEVUE, Iowa — A group of Mississippi River anglers is calling for assessments and potential population control of historically restored nesting colonies of about 4,000 protected white pelicans on islands south of Bellevue — colonies already suffering losses.
The anglers started a website where they are collecting signatures and comments in support of a government assessment of the pelicans’ diet and impact on game fish. If such an assessment shows a negative impact, the group wants a maximum pelican population number established by pool on the Upper Mississippi River and measures taken to kill birds to ensure the populations remain under those thresholds.
“How many pelicans are too many?” the website asks. “It would be logical for the research required to establish these maximum numbers to be conducted first on Pool 13 since it harbors a large breeding population from spring through fall.”
That same rarity of nesting colonies for the once-endangered bird species is one reason that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has been resistant to the idea.
“Pelicans are spread out all over,” said Ed Britton, refuge manager of the Savanna District on the Upper Mississippi River Wildlife and Fish Refuge, on which the pelicans nest. “But we have the only (inland) nesting colony that I know of. And we have four colonial nesting islands they’re nesting on. … We have reiterated that we are a federal wildlife conservation agency. We protect and conserve pelicans.”
White pelicans are native nesters, but their population plummeted due to the unregulated use of the pesticide DDT in the early and mid-20th century. Since that chemical’s ban, Britton said, numbers have rebounded.
“I got here in ’95,” he said. “They were relatively new at that time. It wasn’t until 2007 that they actually nested. Now, two of those islands are large colonies with a couple thousand pelicans each.”
According to Britton and Iowa Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologist Scott Gritters, the increase in pelicans has slightly reduced game fish populations around their islands, but has not reduced populations on a wider scale.
“We understand their concern, right? You see a lot of pelicans,” Gritters said. “But no, we have not seen a change in population in the whole pool area. But locally around those islands, where they’re concentrated, that may be.”
Britton added, “Fish are changing where they go. Fishermen have to understand that. Because in their (Iowa DNR’s) shocking surveys, they’re finding fish, just in different areas.”
The pelicans, meanwhile, have suffered significant recent losses without any culling by officials, due to a current strain of avian influenza that the federal government has deemed “highly pathogenic.”
“Being colonial nesters, they’re very susceptible to it,” Britton said. “The birds are right next to each other, feather to feather. We know there are at least 1,000-plus dead pelicans already. When they (the anglers) hear that, they will be very happy.”
Britton said he has never seen a die-off of pelicans like this in 27 years in the area, but officials have few solutions open to them, since approaching the islands or removing dead birds risks spreading the disease. He said strains tend to cycle through populations and then go away after some time.
In addition to ecological concerns, the debate over these pelicans has economic implications. One of the arguments made by the anglers is that communities on the Upper Mississippi River see around $1.16 billion in annual revenue from fishing, according to that group’s estimates.
Britton acknowledged that but said the birds themselves bring many tourists as well.
“It’s also a big recreational fishing area. A lot of tournaments are held out of here,” he said. “But I work in the visitors center in our office in Thomson (Ill.). And we get many, many visitors who come to see pelicans.”
