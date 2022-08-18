BELLEVUE, Iowa — A group of Mississippi River anglers is calling for assessments and potential population control of historically restored nesting colonies of about 4,000 protected white pelicans on islands south of Bellevue — colonies already suffering losses.

The anglers started a website where they are collecting signatures and comments in support of a government assessment of the pelicans’ diet and impact on game fish. If such an assessment shows a negative impact, the group wants a maximum pelican population number established by pool on the Upper Mississippi River and measures taken to kill birds to ensure the populations remain under those thresholds.

