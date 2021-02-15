Dubuque broke a 146-year-old cold-weather record Sunday.
The high temperature of 4 degrees below zero set a record for coldest high temperature for Feb. 14, according to the National Weather Service.
The previous mark was 3 degrees above zero, set in 1875.
Extreme cold conditions continue today, with a wind chill warning in effect through noon for an area that includes Dubuque, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties. Other area counties are under wind chill advisories.
Dubuque's forecast for today calls for a high of 2 degrees, with wind chills as low as 30 below zero.