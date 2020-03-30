POTOSI, Wis. — Robert Bartels said the devastating storm arrived in seconds.
“It happened so fast,” Bartels said. “It was like, in 10 seconds it was in and out.”
Two tornadoes struck areas north of Potosi and near Sherrill, Iowa, on Saturday night, causing extensive damage to at least two homes and numerous farm buildings.
The National Weather Service preliminarily determined that an EF-1 tornado, with winds of up to 100 mph, caused damage on a nearly 7-mile path north of Potosi.
It badly damaged the home of Bartels’ parents, Scott and Mandy Bartels.
“It’s a total loss,” Robert Bartels said as he surveyed the damage Sunday morning.
The storm also destroyed multiple farm buildings between Potosi and Lancaster, according to Grant County Emergency Management Director Steve Braun. There were no injuries.
Severe storms struck the tri-state area shortly after 8:10 p.m. Saturday.
The NWS said another EF-1 tornado, with winds of up to 110 mph and a maximum width of 50 yards, was on the ground for more than 4 miles in the Sherill area.
Dianne and Lonnie Klein were at home on their farm in the Basswood Lane area near Sherrill, when severe weather alerts began sounding on their phones.
“My husband was watching TV in the basement and he said, ‘You better get down here, get down to the basement,’” Dianne Klein said. “We were watching on TV, and it was real quiet. It got real calm, then the power went out, and then we heard the roar — it all happened within seconds. We have a little room under our front porch, and we were just able to get into that.”
The Kleins emerged from their safe space to find extensive damage to the outside of their house and a machine shed that had been destroyed.
“It had a lot of John Deere equipment in it,” Dianne Klein said. “We have a lot of damage to other buildings, too.”
Dubuque County Emergency Management Director Tom Berger said at least six farms were damaged in the Sherrill area.
“Nobody was injured, but there was some livestock that was lost,” he said.
Dianne Klein said debris littered the fields surrounding her house.
“Big pieces of our machine shed are just all over,” she said. “We didn’t lose any of our animals, but there were a couple of power lines down. It took a long time to get power back on.”
She said the damage to the couple’s new home can be repaired.
“But it’s going to take a long time,” she said.
The severe storms struck Grant County at about 8:30 p.m.
Braun said some livestock were killed when barns were brought down at the Kevin Roesch farm at the intersection of U.S. 61 and Substation Road.
Men used chainsaws to cut and clear the debris of damaged farm buildings that had blocked Substation Road. An adjacent cow barn had about three-fourths of its roof torn off by the winds.
Braun said he did not have any initial damage estimates.
“A lot of this was insured damage,” he said. “The National Weather Service will compute those estimates.”
Jeff Makowski, meteorologist with the La Crosse office of the weather service, said the agency is working with local officials, studying photographs and reviewing other data related to Saturday evening’s storms.
“At this point, we don’t have immediate plans to send out a survey team,” Makowski said. “(The storm) looks tornadic. We’ll be looking over the situation over the next few days.”
The strong storm system prompted a tornado warning in Dubuque County before moving across the Mississippi River.
Braun said other damage included farm buildings down on Stage Road and at 7016 U.S. 61, as well as tree damage on Hudson Hollow Road.
Winds damaged farm equipment and tossed parts of farm buildings across a field north of the Bartels farm. Boards crisscrossed the field near a trailer that had been tipped onto its side. A telephone pole leaned across nearby Stage Road Sunday morning.
Robert Bartels said he was at his uncle’s farm, just south of his parents’ farm, when the storm hit. It caught his parents unprepared.
“They didn’t even have time to go to the basement,” he said.
Instead, his parents rode out the storm in their house.
Robert Bartels said that it was too early to discuss future plans.
“We’re just going to try to get it cleaned up and start over,” he said.
The storm also dropped half-inch hail in the Bagley, Patch Grove and Platteville areas in Grant County.
In Clayton County, Iowa, hail up to 1 inch was reported in the Monona area and funnel clouds were reported near St. Olaf and Guttenberg, though there are no reports of a tornado touching down in either area. A funnel cloud also was reported near Monticello, Iowa, as the storm moved through Jones County, but no damage was reported.
Wind gusts of up to 68 mph were reported in Dubuque County as the storm passed through.
“This was not typical of the spring type of events we see,” Makowski said. “Warm air was trying to work north across northeast Iowa, while a lot of places in Grant County were in the 40s and low 50s (for temperatures) as the storms went through. Southwest Wisconsin was on the edge of the warmer air, and the strongest storms in terms of tornadic potential were right on the boundary of the cooler temperatures and the moist, warm air to the south. It was not like the severe weather days in July when it is hot and humid.”
Makowski described the storms as “dynamic” and said they debunk myths related to weather conditions being too chilly for severe storms.
“Oftentimes, when we’re looking for (the development of) severe storms, we look for wind shear — as increasing winds go up into the atmosphere,” he said. “(On Saturday,) we had quite a bit of wind shear, even though we didn’t have temperatures as warm as we would have later in the year.”