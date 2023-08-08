08072023-intersection2-jr.jpg
Traffic moves through the intersection of Locust and Dodge streets in Dubuque on Monday. The City Council voted Monday to move ahead with a system of license plate reader cameras.

 JESSICA REILLY

Dubuque City Council on Monday voted to move forward with a system that will help solve crimes by tracking the license plates of vehicles that move through the city.

In a 6-1 vote, City Council members approved adopting an official operating policy for a license plate reader system the city will purchase from Flock Safety. City Council Member David Resnick cast the lone dissenting vote, expressing concern over the system’s potential infringement on residents’ personal privacy.

