Dubuque City Council on Monday voted to move forward with a system that will help solve crimes by tracking the license plates of vehicles that move through the city.
In a 6-1 vote, City Council members approved adopting an official operating policy for a license plate reader system the city will purchase from Flock Safety. City Council Member David Resnick cast the lone dissenting vote, expressing concern over the system’s potential infringement on residents’ personal privacy.
The city will now move to negotiate a contract with Flock Safety. After that is settled on, Dubuque Police Chief Jeremy Jensen said the system should take about eight weeks to get up and running.
Installing the system will include the placement of 22 cameras at major intersections and entrances into the city, which would record and track the license plate data of vehicles driving on these roadways.
The cameras would not have the ability to detect vehicle speed.
Police would then be able to use this stored data in criminal investigations to run searches of license plates through the system and partially track when and where a specific vehicle has driven throughout the city. The technology, city staff have said, can help solve crimes faster, and several City Council members on Monday agreed.
“Some people need arresting and need arresting quickly,” said City Council Member Ric Jones. “If your child is ever abducted, wouldn’t it be nice to have a camera system that could find the license plate of the offending car?”
The system also would alert police when it detects the license plate of a vehicle that has been reported stolen or is being driven by someone with an arrest warrant.
The city currently plans to place the cameras at nine major roadways and intersections in the city. They include:
- The stretch of U.S. 61/151 passing over Chaplain Schmitt Island and ahead of the Dubuque-Wisconsin Bridge.
- The intersection of Locust and Dodge streets.
- The section of Dodge Street right before it passes under the Bryant Street overpass.
- The intersection of U.S. 61 and U.S. 52 in Key West, Iowa.
- The section of U.S. 61 right before it passes under the Southwest Arterial.
- The section of U.S. 20 right before it passes under the Southwest Arterial.
- The intersection of Asbury Road and the Northwest Arterial.
- The intersection of John F. Kennedy Road and the Northwest Arterial.
- The intersection of Central Avenue and the Northwest Arterial.
Jensen said several of these intersections will have multiple cameras placed on them to ensure proper monitoring of Dubuque’s entrance points.
City Council members had previously approved budgeting $73,000 for the implementation of the system, but they agreed that more information was needed on how the license plate readers would operate before giving approval to install them through the city.
However, on Monday, City Council members said they were satisfied that the policy for the system will protect from potential abuses.
“Whatever policy we put in place needs to protect the humans from the other humans (who would abuse the system),” said Mayor Brad Cavanagh. “I think that you have created a policy that addresses the concerns that we have voiced.”
The policy states that the system’s cameras can only be used by police as part of a criminal investigation, including requiring officers to input their personal information and the relevant case number in order to use the system. The policy dictates that stored footage and license plate data would be deleted after 30 days unless it has been deemed as evidence for an ongoing investigation.
Additionally, Jensen said audits of the system would be performed on a monthly basis to ensure that it is being used properly, and a publicly accessible database detailing information on the data that is collected by the system will also be made available on the city’s website.
While several City Council members said they were satisfied by these measures, Resnick expressed his continued concern over the system storing the license plate data of all residents for 30 days and called instead for the city to delete the data after one day.
He pointed to an opinion written by the American Civil Liberties Union, which stated its opposition to the use of license plate reader systems, and calls on any city that uses the system to delete collected non-hit license plate data after no more than three minutes.
“When 99.5% of people are just going about their daily business, why are we keeping all this data for 30 days?” Resnick said. “The biggest problem with these systems is the creation of databases.”