PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A pair of Platteville business owners hope to see their property removed from a downtown historic district.
The change would remove the former residence at 130 Market St. from the jurisdiction of the city’s Historic Preservation Commission, which Lisa and Jeff Haas say for years has impeded their ability to remodel the building.
Their request, recently presented to the Platteville Common Council, has sparked renewed debate over the commission’s authority, prompting a city review.
“They have fallen away from their main goal or directive, which is restore and reuse,” Lisa said. “They are causing a negative effect because people don’t want to buy properties in the historic district.”
The Haases have sparred with the commission multiple times since they purchased the property in 2014 and began remodeling the building into a spa and speakeasy lounge.
The home, constructed at the turn of the 20th century, was included in Platteville’s Main Street Commercial Historic District when it formed in 1990.
The district includes most of the downtown area, but the building’s inclusion comes from the structure’s architectural features and construction materials, not a connection to a historic figure or event.
The city later rezoned the property for commercial use at the Haases’ request, but the state requires it to conform with modern building codes, which at times clash with historic preservation standards.
City staff and the commission are charged with reviewing requests to modify the exteriors of designated historic structures, but the Haases have accused commissioners of coming to meetings unprepared and basing their decisions on personal preferences rather than city ordinances.
They have appealed several commission rejections to the council, which has twice overruled the body’s decisions.
Lisa hopes to see the commission disbanded and the city adopt a new method of oversight.
State statute requires municipalities to regulate all historic and archaeological landmarks and properties within historic districts, but they have latitude over the means by which they do so.
“The statutes are pretty vague as to what extent the city has to protect properties,” said Community Development Director Joe Carroll.
Commission members are appointed by the council, but there are no qualification requirements.
The city has published a 35-page document that outlines rehabilitation standards, and Carroll provides commissioners with a binder’s worth of guidelines.
“Whether they take that into consideration when they do a review, that’s up to each commission member,” he said.
Garry Prohaska, a longtime commission member, said it is “impossible” for commissioners to be influenced by bias because the body bases all of its decisions on standards outlined by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior.
“What we do has to be defensible in a court of law,” he said. “There are major benefits to being in a historic district. ... We are there to assist people.”
Council Member Kathy Kopp, a retired executive director of Platteville Regional Chamber, said she has heard from multiple business owners who are frustrated with the commission’s deliberative process.
“I feel that we owe it to see if this is a stumbling block for others as well,” she said.