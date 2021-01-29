Authorities said an at-large felon who recently didn’t return to a correctional facility in Dubuque had done the same thing at least three prior times, yet was granted work-release privileges about one year after being sentenced to 10 years in prison for stabbing a man.
The Iowa Department of Corrections issued an alert on Jan. 21 after Christopher A. Puccio, 27, did not return from work to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. He had been at the work-release facility since Nov. 13.
Puccio is described as 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighing 257 pounds. Corrections officials advise that anyone with information on his location should contact police.
Puccio has four prior convictions for voluntary absence from custody — in 2013, 2016, 2017 and 2018, according to online court records. An Iowa Department of Corrections official said Puccio had three such convictions, not mentioning the one listed from 2013.
“You have to ask yourself, ‘Is this (work release) really working?’” said Dubuque County Attorney C.J. May III. “Are we getting the best bang for our buck when we put folks in prison? There is something about this that’s not really making an impression on people.”
Puccio has a litany of past convictions. In Dubuque County, they include convictions for assault causing injury to peace officers, possession of a controlled substance and interference with official acts with injury in 2011; for assault causing injury to peace officers, third-degree attempted burglary, first-degree harassment, controlled substance violation and forgery in 2012; for third-degree attempted burglary and providing false identification information in 2017; and for willful injury causing serious injury in 2018.
In that last case, Puccio stabbed Michael D. Hennessy Jr., then 26, during a fight at Puccio’s residence on Angella Street on Aug. 9, 2018. Hennessy suffered a punctured lung.
Puccio took a plea deal, entering a guilty plea to willful injury causing serious injury. Dismissed were charges of attempted murder, possession of marijuana and possession of a methamphetamine precursor.
On Sept. 30, 2019, Iowa District Court Judge Monica Wittig sentenced Puccio to 10 years in prison — the maximum sentence for the charge.
Asked for comment for this story, Wittig noted that after she entered the sentence, she had no authority over Puccio and does not have any knowledge as to what would qualify him for work release.
Less than 14 months after receiving the 10-year sentence, Puccio was granted work-release privileges in connection with moving to the correctional facility in Dubuque.
Cord Overton, communications director for the Iowa Department of Corrections, only responded to questions from the Telegraph Herald via email. In an email, he stated that the Iowa Board of Parole determines whether an inmate should qualify for work release or parole.
“It is our belief that rather than waiting until an inmate discharges from prison and then releasing them with minimal or no supervision, it benefits the community and the inmate re-entering society to have a gradual step-down from prison to the community,” Overton added.
Andy Boettger, vice chairman with the Iowa Board of Parole, told the TH via email that the board reviewed Puccio’s status in September 2020 after the Iowa Department of Corrections recommended that he be given work-release privileges.
“Mr. Puccio had successfully completed recommended treatment as part of his programming in the prison,” Boettger said. “Additionally, Mr. Puccio had incurred no institutional disciplines from the commencement of his incarceration (which started April 2019 on a separate charge). The DOC’s goal in recommending work release was to allow Mr. Puccio to transition back into society in a stable environment, i.e. through the work-release facility.”
Boettger said Puccio’s work release had various conditions such as “intense supervision,” no contact with the victim or victim’s family, substance abuse evaluation and any recommended treatment.
“It is unfortunate Mr. Puccio is on escape status,” he said. “That reality is out of the hands of the Board of Parole. We make hard decisions and take measured risks every day.”
Puccio’s tentative discharge date would have been August 2023, he said.
Wendy Lyons, residential manager at Dubuque Residential Facility, said the facility works with people on work release, parole and the condition of probation.
May said usually if someone is reported on escape status, the person is found after committing a crime.
“There are instances where some will turn themselves in,” he said. “Some are just found because they were in a car with someone else or they get arrested some other way.”