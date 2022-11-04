A longtime Dubuque high school principal will retire at the end of the school year. 

Lee Kolker has served as the principal of Hempstead High School for 15 years. He has spent 33 years at the school, previously working as a math teacher and then assistant principal, according to a press release. From 1990 to 1992, he also taught math at Dubuque Senior High School. 

