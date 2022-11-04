A longtime Dubuque high school principal will retire at the end of the school year.
Lee Kolker has served as the principal of Hempstead High School for 15 years. He has spent 33 years at the school, previously working as a math teacher and then assistant principal, according to a press release. From 1990 to 1992, he also taught math at Dubuque Senior High School.
“People sometimes ask me why I’ve stayed at Hempstead for all these years – 33 years total and 15 as principal,” said Kolker in a message to Hempstead families, according to the release. “The answer was always easy. From my perspective, the grass was always greenest right here at 3715 Pennsylvania Ave.
"I have always believed that the work we are doing is important. We are a dedicated staff trying to be better every day for our students, families and entire school community. Ultimately, watching students consistently show their Mustang pride while following their passions has been a rewarding daily experience.”
Kolker also previously served at times as Hempstead's girls basketball head coach and as an assistant coach, as varsity and as sophomore baseball coach and as an intramural co-director. In 1999, he was named Hempstead Teacher of the Year.
A search for his successor will start soon, according to Dubuque Community School District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.