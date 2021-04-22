LANCASTER, Wis. — Dave Kjos found room in his heart to help anyone.
A “gentle giant” who stood at a solid 6 feet, 3 inches tall, he took pride in his kin and in his second family — the firefighters he worked alongside for more than 35 years.
Dave, 60, a Lancaster native, died on April 12 from kidney and liver failure, according to his daughter Emily Plenge.
“No matter what was happening, he was always there for anyone who needed it,” she said.
Dave spent much of his childhood at the Lancaster fire station, where his father, Ron Kjos, served as an assistant chief for the fire department.
By the time a then-18-year-old Dave joined the team in 1979, his familiarity with the trucks and pumps enabled him to assist Ron during trainings. Dave was hungry to learn more.
“Within a few years, he was already becoming a mentor for some of our younger people,” said firefighter Gary Reuter, who served as the department’s chief from 1992 to 2004.
Dave moved through the ranks and established himself as the go-to person for advice; a coordinator for charitable brat feeds, pancake breakfasts and firefighters’ dances; and the unofficial department mechanic, whose knack for vehicle maintenance likely saved taxpayers many a dime.
Dave served as the assistant fire chief before retiring from the department in 2014.
“He was somebody I really looked up to,” said Lancaster’s current fire chief, Steve Braun. “We trusted Dave and his judgment. He did a fantastic job of keeping us new folks … safe.”
Professionally, Dave worked as an electrical lineman with Alliant Energy. He retired in 2019.
He and his former wife, Ann Carroll, raised two daughters: Emily Plenge and Kelly Pronschinske.
The family lived just a block from the city square. Emily said she remembers tossing a football with her father.
“As I got into school, I was heavily involved in sports,” Emily said. “I don’t think he ever missed a game.”
Dave also rarely missed cheering for his Green Bay Packers. He often quoted the longtime coach Vince Lombardi.
“There is no room for second place,” he would tell Emily, who played volleyball, softball and soccer in her youth.
Emily believes it was her father’s selflessness that contributed to his declining health. Dave’s family had long tried to assist him through his struggles with alcoholism.
“He never really told us why,” Emily said. “I think stuff affected him because he’s so caring. … Things for some people just add up.”
Like their father, Emily and Kelly grew up at the fire station.
“Dad would show us new equipment that would get in and was always very proud of what they were able to do,” Kelly said.
Emily recalled waking at night to the blare of the fire whistle.
“I would sit at my bedroom window and watch him leave,” she said.
Serving on the department made Dave feel connected to something much greater than himself, she said.