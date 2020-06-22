The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County
Sheriff’s departments reported:
- James N. May, 49, of 9442 Noonan St., No. 707, was arrested at 10:29 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of JFK Road on charges of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and driving while license is revoked.
- Jade D. Harris, 21, of 2948 Central Ave., No. 2B, was arrested at 7:14 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Jackson Street on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that Harris assaulted Dalton J. Heacock, 20, of the same address.
- Logan K. Robinson, 41, of 232 E. 27th St., was arrested at 11:12 a.m. Saturday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Robinson assaulted Traci Lynn Croft, 42, of the same address.