Teachers helped Dereka Williams-Robinson learn to believe in herself. She wants to pass on the favor by serving on the Dubuque Community School Board.
“I would like to be that type of voice for our kids who are at risk and who need that extra support and also be able to support those teachers who are those heroes for the students,” she said.
A full-time student at Northeast Iowa Community College working on starting a child care center, Williams-Robinson is one of seven people running for three seats with four-year terms on the school board in the Nov. 2 election.
One of Williams-Robinson’s key priorities is addressing racial disparities and a lack of diversity in schools. She noted that some district schools have concentrations of minority and low-income students, and some of those campuses perform at lower rates than other schools.
She said she would like to be involved with schools and supporting teachers in their efforts. She also wants to help parents understand the value of being involved in their children’s education.
Williams-Robinson sees herself as a connection point between parents and teachers, noting that she knows both from her involvement as a co-founder of Switching Places Foundation, which has sought to bring awareness to issues faced by the Black community. She also has children in the school district.
“I have connections with teachers. I have connections with parents,” Williams-Robinson said. “I can be that bridge to be able to connect the two because it’s going to take us to work together to help bring that gap together with these disparities.”
She also wants to address transportation barriers in the district. She said some children live too close to their schools to access district buses, but their parents might work multiple or third-shift jobs.
“We’re seeing young students who should be supervised walking to school alone,” Williams-Robinson said. “Many minority children are walking or using the city bus.”
She said she feels district leaders have done everything they can with the tools they have to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, which she appreciates as a mother.
Board members this week voted to require masks in school buildings when the COVID-19 positivity rate there reaches 3% or higher. Williams-Robinson said she thinks members made the best decision they could while seeking to include everyone, though she personally believes wearing masks is important in the pandemic.
“I would rather prevent the numbers from going up rather than waiting until the numbers go up to start taking safety precautions,” she said. “That’s just my opinion.”