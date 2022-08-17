EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — State officials confirmed that Illinois State Police are conducting an investigation involving East Dubuque.
However, officials provided few details on what they are investigating.
“The investigation remains active and ongoing,” Trooper Jayme Bufford, with the Illinois State Police public information office, said in an email to the Telegraph Herald. “In order to protect the integrity of the investigation, no information is available at this time.”
Bufford also “could not confirm” whether the City of East Dubuque was the subject of the investigation or whether the investigation was focused on certain individuals.
East Dubuque city officials said they also have heard few details about the investigation.
“I heard there might be an investigation of something going on and that state police reached out to one or more of my (city) employees,” City Manager Loras Herrig said. “We reached out to state authorities, but we haven’t heard back yet.”
Herrig said he had been given a phone number for Mike Merritt, of the Illinois State Police, regarding the investigation. Merritt did not respond to the TH’s request for comment.
Both Mayor Randy Degenhardt and City Attorney Terry Kurt did not return calls for comment.
East Dubuque City Council members contacted for this story either did not return requests for comment or were unaware that an investigation was taking place.
Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney Chris Allendorf said in an email to the TH that he did not have any comment at this time.
The investigation comes four years after Illinois State Police previously investigated East Dubuque city employees.
In 2018, the state agency investigated then-Assistant Police Chief Gerald Fluhr and then-City Manager Geoff Barklow after the two were accused of making unwanted sexual advances toward women.
Then-Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney John Hay declined to file criminal charges based on the investigation, and both men denied wrongdoing.
Following the investigation, the East Dubuque City Council unanimously voted to terminate Barklow’s contract. Fluhr was placed on administrative leave during the investigation and ultimately resigned.
