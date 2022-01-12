MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Contracts have been awarded for the construction of a new jail in Jackson County, and officials hope to break ground on the project this spring.
At a meeting Tuesday, the Jackson County Board of Supervisors approved contracts for construction of the Jackson County Law Enforcement Center. The 18,700-square-foot facility, with 32 beds, is slated for the corner of East Maple Street and Jacobsen Drive in Maquoketa.
“I am absolutely thrilled that we’re to this point,” said Supervisor Jack Willey, following the meeting. “We really need to get this jail underway.”
The supervisors accepted bids from six contractors in a variety of categories, for a total project cost of approximately $6.6 million.
Bruce Builders, of Eldridge, Iowa, was awarded the contract for general construction, with a base bid of about $3.5 million.
Stronghold Industries received the contract for security electronics, and Kraus Plumbing & Heating will handle the plumbing. Geisler Brothers Co. will install HVAC systems, and contracts for electricity and fire sprinkler systems were awarded to Rock River Electric and Midwest Automatic Fire Sprinkler Co.
Those six companies had submitted the lowest bids in each category, according to John Hansen, president and owner of Midwest Construction Consultants, which is managing the project. He met with all contractors to confirm their bids prior to Tuesday’s meeting.
The most recent cost estimate for the project had been $6.9 million, a jump from initial predictions of $6.2 million due to an increase in material costs brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Voters approved a $5.9 million bond measure in March 2021 to pay for the jail, and the county planned to use $300,000 from its capital improvement fund to cover additional costs.
Willey said county officials are “still investigating” how they will budget for the increased costs.
The county has already acquired certain furnishings for the jail, including desks and chairs, from the former Jackson County Regional Health Center. Willey said officials hope to work with the company that is buying the facility to purchase additional items, such as cabinetry, at a reduced price.
“Our bids (for the jail) did include all the cabinetry and all that, so if we can use some of those materials from the old hospital, that could possibly lower some of those costs,” he said.
Supervisor Mike Steines called the approval of bids “bittersweet,” noting that officials remain concerned about the availability of building materials.
“We’re happy with the amount of bidders we got,” he said. “We hope that things will be readily available when we need them, and we’ll go from there.”
Construction is tentatively slated to begin in March. Original plans called for an 18-month construction period, Steines said, but that timeline will depend on material and labor availability.