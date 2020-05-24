United Clinical Laboratories, in Dubuque, is working closely with local public health officials to provide test collection kits for COVID-19, as medical providers continue their plan to dismantle UCL and bring services in-house.
UCL exists as a partnership between the providers that house its physical laboratories and most benefit from the services of its staff — UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and Medical Services Laboratory, the lab owned by Pathology Associates of Dubuque. The group formed UCL as a for-profit cooperative in 1986. Its board of directors features three members from each entity.
As it is, UCL fully staffs laboratories at Finley and Mercy in Dubuque, as well as Mercy Medical Center- Dyersville and Medical Associates- Maquoketa.
Usually, it does so fairly quietly, doing the work medical, dental and veterinary organizations need behind the scenes.
Recently, though, the Dubuque County Board of Health has turned to UCL for the test collection kits for COVID-19. When the outbreak at Dubuque Specialty Care reached the state’s three positive case threshold, the board worked with UCL to quickly get enough tests to the nursing home to test the full staff and all residents.
Since then, the board of health has negotiated with UCL leaders to secure oropharyngeal collection kits — swabbed from the back of the throat, rather than the nasal cavity — beyond the number of nasopharyngeal kits provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health in its recent targeted testing drives.
“On the COVID side of it, we may need all the help we can get,” said UCL Manager Sandra Rodriguez.
Which concerns Rodriguez because staff is also aware of moves between the owner partners to dismantle UCL.
In a statement in November 2019, the partners announced that earlier in that year, the board had conducted an “analysis of the lab’s current business operations.”
“After a review of the findings, the board made the decision to redesign the current business model and transition from a joint venture to individually owned hospital-based laboratories,” the statement read.
Plans for dissolving UCL have not halted for the pandemic.
“The full dissolution is proceeding as voted by the board with a target date of 11/1/20,” wrote UnityPoint Health Regional Marketing Director Laura Rainey in an email Friday.
The partners wrote in their statement that they would be working for a smooth transition, including for staff.
“The human resources teams at both hospitals will work collaboratively throughout this process to assist UCL colleagues to move into comparable roles or to other positions that may exist within our organizations,” it read.
Rodriguez said some of that is happening — staff leaving for spots at one of the member hospitals. But, she said the shadow of the dissolution has impacted the remaining staff.
“We know we’re being dissolved,” she said. “We’re trying to manage people and keep them, but knowing this is going to happen. Even if we weren’t in the middle of this mess (the coronavirus pandemic), it would be hard.”
Rodriguez also said it has confused business operations as well.
“People are coming and trying to write checks to either hospital, but it is UCL yet,” she said.
Board of health member Diane Pape-Freiburger, though, said the dissolution is not hindering her board’s pandemic-related work with UCL. Officials at UCL did mention the plan when opening negotiations.
“They had already begun this,” she said. “We just wanted to know who to talk to and where (tests) would be if we wanted them. But we have not had any trouble at all.”