SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Aging Well, 5-6 p.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive.
Dubuque Area Congregations United, 7-8:30 p.m., University of Dubuque, 1250 McCormick St., Technology Building, Hadley Auditorium. Paul Duster and Clara Ortiz, of Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque. Items accepted for Dubuque Food Pantry.
Family Movie, 3:30-5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.” For all ages.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-3 p.m. dominoes; noon needlework group; 12:15-3 open bridge; 12:15-4 duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 ladies bridge in the dining room; 4-6 fiber arts group.
Wednesday
Family Movie, 3:45-5:45 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. For all Ages. The story of Sleeping Beauty and Maleficent continues in this new release sequel.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 a.m. lunch; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.
PERFORMING ARTS
Wednesday
Salsa Night, 6-9 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Free salsa lesson with Adam Kieffer, of Adam’s Dance Connection, from 6 to 7. Bring
a partner or come solo.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
LIFESTYLE
Today
End-of-Life Educational Workshop, 1:30-3 p.m., Stonehill Franciscan Services, 3485 Windsor Ave. A free information session on end-of-life decisions, ethical options, legal requirements, life-sustaining treatments and estate planning.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Story Time, 9:30-10 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta Branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Read-alouds, early literacy activities and crafts. For ages 3-5.
FOOD & DRINK
Today
Dubuque Aftershock Burger Night Fundraiser, 5-8 p.m., Burkey’s Bar & Grill, 10638 Key West Drive. Tickets: Call, 563-663-0580; or at the door.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Activities for blind/low vision people, Tri-State Independent Blind Society, 1068 Cedar Cross Road. A variety of activities will take place each week. Details: 563-556-8746.
Air Terrariums, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Maximux of 10 per program, registration required. For ages 16 and older.
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Open to the public, must be 21 and older. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.
Wednesday
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, Tri-State Independent Blind Society, 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:30 p.m. early bird game; 7 p.m. regular games. Details: 563-556-8746.
Tri-State Postage Stamp Club meeting, 7 p.m., Oky-Doky Food Mart/A&W, 250 W. First St.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
SNAP Dubuque, 6-8 p.m., Bishop Block Conference Room, 90 Main St.
Al-Anon Stepping Stone AFG, 7 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 203 Pearl St., Guttenberg, Iowa.
Al-Anon Platteville Family Group, 7 p.m., First United Church of Christ, 110 Market St., Platteville, Wis.
Recovery International, 7:30 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1780 White St. From symptom-led to self-led. Details: 866-221-0302.
Wednesday
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, 7:30 a.m., St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. 7:30-8:30 weigh-in, 8:40 meeting. Details: Carrie, 563-588-9613.
Noon Lions Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, second floor, 301 Bell St. Prospective members welcome.
Wednesday Night Women’s AA Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St., lower level, enter from rear. Details: 563-588-1630.
Alcoholics Anonymous: The Outcast Group, 6 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. A 12-step open discussion group for men and women recovering from substance abuse. Details: 563-690-6042.