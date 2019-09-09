SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Veterans Freedom Center Activities, 9 a.m., Veterans Freedom Center, 2245 Kerper Blvd.
Finley Retiree Luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Sunshine Family Restaurant West, 1575 Kennedy Road. Open to all Finley retirees.
Tri-State Singles Club Monday Night Euchre, 6 p.m., Dubuque Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar and Grill. Singles only.
Children’s Advisory Team, 6 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Children can offer suggestions for what they’d like to see happening at their library branch. Light snacks provided.
Teen Advisory Board, 6 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Help choose which graphic novels, programs and video games are at the library. Light snacks provided.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 9 a.m.-noon intermediate line dancing.
Tuesday
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St., lower level. Details: 563-599-2748.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:15 a.m. yoga; 10:45 a.m. line dancers perform; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon needlework group; 12:15 p.m. open bridge; 12:15-3:30 p.m. dominoes; 12:15-4 p.m. duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge.
St. Joseph’s School Blood Drive, 2 p.m., St. Joseph’s School Gym, 780 County Road Z, Hazel Green, Wis. Details: Barb, 608-748-4442, to donate, or go online to schedule with group code No. 1600 at
Imagination Center, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Explore and create at three creation stations. For those in kindergarten and older.
Teen Advisory Board, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Help choose which graphic novels, programs and video games are at the library. Light snacks provided.
Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 11 a.m. beginner dominoes; noon dominoes; 2 p.m. cards.
Hot Summer Nights,
6 p.m., Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road. No charge to put your vehicle on display; all years of vehicles welcome. Free admission.
PERFORMING ARTS
Tuesday
Music Men A cappella Barbershop Chorus, 7:30 p.m., Summit Congregational United Church of Christ, 2885 John F. Kennedy Road. Weekly rehearsal. Details: 563-552-7064.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Angels Everywhere, 6 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Sister Georgeann Quinlan will give a presentation about angels in people’s lives. No registration is required.
Story Time, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. For ages 3-5.
iRead, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Program matches high school volunteers with elementary students for reading practice.
Story Time, 5 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. For ages 3-5.
Tuesday
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. For ages 3-5.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Take Off Pounds Sensibly #136, 5:15 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave. 5:15-6 p.m. weigh-in, 6-7 p.m. meeting. Details: 815-747-3020.
Al-Anon Part of the Solution AFG, 7 p.m., Midwest Medical Center, 1 Medical Center Drive, Galena, Ill. Details: 815-777-1340.
Kiwanis Club of Dubuque, noon, Jumpers Sports Bar & Grill, 2600 Dodge St.
Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group, 5 p.m., Mount Carmel Sisters of Charity, 1100 Carmel Drive. In studio room of the Caritas Center. Details: 563-663-0202.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., For those recovering from sex addiction. Meets downtown. Call 563-663-6701 and leave a message or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com. All inquiries are anonymous.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Hope Church, 11893 John F. Kennedy Road. Experience freedom from your hurts, hangups and habits as you give up control and allow Jesus to be Lord in every area of your life.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Nesler Center, 799 Main St., room 4. Open meeting. Everyone welcome.
Clutterers Anonymous, 9 a.m., Mount Carmel, 1130 Carmel Drive, Caritas Studio.
Families Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave., Bartels Conference Room. Details:
563-556-4975.
Tuesday
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon, Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road. Open meeting.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Alcoholics Anonymous, 1646 Asbury Road. Day at a Time Group. Details: 563-557-9196.
Women’s Support Group, 9 a.m., Substance Abuse Services Center, Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets.
Rotary Club, noon, Dubuque Golf & Country Club, 1800 Randall Place. Details: www.dubuquerotary.org.
Celebrate Recovery, 1 p.m., Crossroads Community Church/Galena (Ill.) Convention Center, 900 Galena Square Drive. Helping people overcome hurts, habits and hang-ups of any kind. Details: 815-541-3977.
SNAP Dubuque, 6 p.m., Bishop Block Conference Room, 90 Main St. Support group for survivors and supporters in a safe environment.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m., Mount Carmel, 1050 Carmel Drive, Marian Hall. Details: 563-581-9840.
Al-Anon Julien Group AFG, 7 p.m., Intergroup, 1670 Asbury Road.
LIFESTYLE
Tuesday
Powerful tools for caregivers, 10 a.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E., Dyersville, Iowa. This six-week class is designed to provide the family caregiver with the skills necessary to take care of themselves. Registration is required.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
The Great River Amateur Radio Club, 7 p.m., Emergency Services Training Facility, 14928 Public Safety Way. Details: 563-588-9606, 563-663-5223 or sites.google.com/view/w0dbq/home.
Tuesday
Holy Ghost Euchre, 1 p.m., Holy Ghost Hall, 2917 Central Ave. Everyone welcome.
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Dubuque Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games start at 6:10, and regular games start at 7. All are welcome.