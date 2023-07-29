dcx-07262023-nws-quiltdeutmeyerhoerner.jpg
Carolyn Hoerner (left), and Ruth Deutmeyer present the finished quilt initially created by Hoerner’s grandmother in 1958 and completed earlier this month by Deutmeyer and other members of the Heritage House Quilters in Epworth.

 Linda Vorwald • Staff Photo

EPWORTH, Iowa — A quilt 67 years in the making was completed by the Heritage House Quilters last week for Epworth resident Carolyn Hoerner.

Hoerner said she’d been carrying around the unfinished bow tie pattern “scrappy quilt” top for decades, made for her as a child in 1958 by her paternal grandmother, Laura Beyer.

